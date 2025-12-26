Nikola Jokić Sets Record with Historic Triple-Double Performance

The Denver Nuggets secured an exciting 142-138 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime on NBA Christmas Day, highlighted by Nikola Jokić's impressive record-setting performance.

Jokić piled up 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists, achieving the first-ever 55/15/15 game in NBA history. This performance marked his 179th career triple-double. Jokić now ranks third in all-time Christmas Day scoring, trailing only Bernard King's 60 points and Wilt Chamberlain's 59.

Scoring 18 points in the opening quarter, he reached his triple-double by the third quarter's midpoint. In overtime, Jokić scored 18 of Denver's 27 points. This achievement extended his streak of triple-doubles to four consecutive games against the Timberwolves. It included a career-best 61 points against them last April.

Peyton Watson marveled at Jokić's play. "Bro, it's unbelievable. We're watching history on a night-to-night basis," said Nuggets guard Peyton Watson to Yahoo Sports after the game.

Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves ended the game with 44 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. He scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and in overtime, erasing a 15-point deficit with a last-second shot. However, he was ejected in overtime after picking up his second technical foul.

Denver's win lifted their record to 22-8, placing them second in the Northwest Division, 2.5 games ahead of the Timberwolves. They're currently third in the Western Conference, trailing the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jamal Murray also made a significant contribution, scoring 35 points, making 10 assists, and hitting nine three-pointers. Jokić's total contribution was 96 points, the third-highest in the play-by-play era.

The game, called an "instant classic," took place at Ball Arena. Both teams showed intense determination, with the Timberwolves' 20-11 record highlighting the rivalry in the Northwest Division.