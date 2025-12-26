Michigan Targets Kyle Whittingham as Possible Head Coach Amid Search

Insiders say Utah's Kyle Whittingham is a leading contender for Michigan's head coaching role. The University has focused on this seasoned coach after recent leadership changes.

High-ranking officials will talk about Whittingham's potential hiring on Friday. If everything goes smoothly, they could come to an agreement soon. The 66-year-old coach has 177 wins and 88 losses over 21 seasons at Utah, including an undefeated 13-0 season in 2008.

Earlier this month, the coach announced plans to leave Utah after leading the Utes to a 10-2 season. They are heading to the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve. Even though he's stepping down, Whittingham joked about entering "the transfer portal" and mentioned he's not retiring.

Michigan is without a head coach after parting with Sherrone Moore on Dec. 10. Moore's departure followed credible evidence of an improper relationship with a staff member and resulting legal issues. Interim coach Biff Poggi is currently in charge.

The Wolverines aim to restore their program's past successes from the end of the Jim Harbaugh era, including an undefeated national championship season in 2023. Under Moore's leadership, the team achieved a 16-8 record, but the administration seeks a new direction due to recent controversies.

Kyle Whittingham is known for building strong teams that focus on solid line play. His consistent coaching style has succeeded in various conferences like the Mountain West, Pac-12, and Big 12. Michigan's search team believes his skills align with their goals.

One challenge Michigan faces is potential instability in their player roster. Interim coach Poggi warned that about 25 players might be unavailable for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas on Dec. 31. The NCAA transfer portal opens Jan. 2, increasing the urgency of the coaching decision.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer was also considered for the Michigan position. However, scheduling conflicts and DeBoer's commitments with the Crimson Tide, who are going to the Rose Bowl, made his hiring unlikely.

As the search for a new head coach continues, Michigan's goal is to stabilize the program and prepare for future seasons. Whittingham's age and possible induction into the College Football Hall of Fame are positive factors. He won his first six bowl games with Utah and 11 in total, though his last postseason win was in 2017.