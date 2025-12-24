Louisville Wins 27-22 Against Toledo in Intense Boca Raton Bowl

Louisville held on to beat Toledo 27-22 in the Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans on December 23, 2025, finishing with a dramatic showdown in the game's final moments. This win was the Cardinals' ninth of the season, achieving three consecutive seasons with at least nine wins.

Keyjuan Brown led the way with 112 yards on 15 carries. Miller Moss contributed to the offense with 16 completions out of 24 attempts, gaining 153 yards and two touchdowns. Moss hit Treyshun Hurry with a 17-yard pass and connected with Antonio Meeks on a 5-yard throw.

Toledo made a late push, scoring 19 points in the last quarter. They scored a touchdown with 2:30 remaining, closing the gap to 27-22, but missed a two-point conversion. After the kickoff, Brown's runs of 17 and 14 yards helped run out the clock.

A hard hit on Brown near the sidelines led to a scuffle involving multiple players on both teams, resulting in several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, though no players were ejected because the infractions offset each other.

Isaac Brown strengthened Louisville's running game with two scoring runs. These came from runs of 11 and 53 yards. During the second, Toledo's Avery Smith blocked the extra point and returned it for two points.

For Toledo, Jacob Petersen caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Kalieb Osborne. Robert Hammond III kicked a 50-yard field goal, and Chip Trayanum added a three-yard touchdown run. Trayanum also completed a two-point conversion earlier in the quarter.

Louisville's defense played well, with Corey Gordon and JoJo Evans Jr. each making eight tackles. Clev Lubin contributed 1.5 sacks, while the team totaled ten tackles for loss and four sacks overall.