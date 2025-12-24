Jake Paul Reflects on Loss to Anthony Joshua: Looks Back and Plans Future Moves

Jake Paul was defeated by Anthony Joshua in the sixth round at Miami's Kaseya Center. Their heavyweight showdown, known as "Judgment Day," was set for eight three-minute rounds with fighters wearing 10-ounce gloves.

Joshua knocked Paul down four times before the referee stopped the fight at 1:31 in the sixth. This was Paul's first defeat by knockout.

Previously, Paul had overcome Mike Tyson during a Netflix event last year. But facing Joshua was much tougher, leaving Paul injured and requiring jaw surgery. Four titanium plates were inserted into his jaw, as Paul's Instagram revealed.

Joshua, before the fight, talked about aiming for physical and mental dominance. “If I can break his soul, and I can break his mentality, then I’ve broken Jake,” he told Most Valuable Promotions. This unfolded in the ring, with body shots and heavy punches leading to the knockdowns.

On his brother Logan's podcast, IMPAULSIVE, Jake reflected on the match. "I won two rounds, and then he won two and then I got dropped," he told Fightful. Paul talked about how this exposed his stamina limits against a bigger opponent like Joshua.

Paul acknowledged the lessons from the fight, realizing the challenge against a heavier and more seasoned adversary. He plans to return to the cruiserweight division instead of remaining in heavyweight.

The fight drew 33 million viewers worldwide on Netflix, reaching the Top 10 in 91 countries and #1 in 45. Although fewer than the 60 million who watched the Tyson fight, the numbers for Joshua’s match boosted Netflix's position in live sports.