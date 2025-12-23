NBA Considers New Rules to Combat Tanking After Betting Scandal

The NBA is testing new strategies to prevent teams from deliberately losing to secure better draft positions, following a betting scandal involving some key players and coaches. Arrests related to illegal gambling have spurred the league to explore ways to ensure fairness in games.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the league is gathering ideas from team owners and general managers to address issues with tanking and manipulating player lineups. A major focus is on changes to the draft, with proposed modifications aiming to deter teams from resting their top players at the end of the season.

Possible changes might include limiting protections to the first four or 14 picks, stopping teams from getting a top-four pick in back-to-back years, and freezing lottery standings after March 1. These proposals aim to discourage teams from sitting star players to improve their draft picks.

No guarantees have been made about whether any proposals will be implemented or a timeline for changes. The league took action after the FBI arrested Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones, all allegedly involved in illegal betting activities.

The ongoing investigation uncovered tanking when "Co-Conspirator 8" reportedly told a defendant that Portland benched its star players on purpose in a 2023 game against Chicago, a game the team won even without the star players.

Recent incidents involve the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz, who were fined by the NBA for resting top players in games against the Chicago Bulls. These cases highlight the connection between tanking and betting, prompting action from the league.

The NBA has also introduced new rules for injury reporting, requiring teams to provide updates earlier, as reported by Charania.