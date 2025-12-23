Lindsey Vonn Makes Comeback for 2026 Olympics After Retiring

Lindsey Vonn is set to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics, marking an impressive return to skiing eight years after her last Olympic race. She'll represent the USA in the Milano/Cortina Games this February.

Vonn retired in 2019 to focus on other interests, but her competitive spirit was reignited while watching young skiers in Beijing 2022. This renewed passion drove her training and return to the slopes.

A knee replacement in 2024 boosted her strength and flexibility. Her victory at the St. Moritz World Cup race in December, her first in nearly six years, earned her the needed points for Team USA.

During the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Vonn's performance showcased her determination and skill. Despite a leg injury before the event, she won downhill gold and super-G bronze.

With 82 World Cup victories, Vonn once held the top record for female skiers. Her three Olympic medals include a gold from Vancouver and two bronzes from Vancouver and PyeongChang.

She is the only American woman with Olympic downhill gold and holds the most World Cup season titles in downhill at eight, highlighting her influence on skiing.

Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, where she has 12 World Cup victories, influenced her decision to return, providing a familiar competitive advantage.

The 2026 Winter Olympics start on February 6, with events for Vonn beginning on February 8. Her return enhances her already remarkable legacy as a top Olympic ski racer.