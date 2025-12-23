ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Kansas City Chiefs Announce Move to New Domed Stadium in Kansas, Leaving Arrowhead Behind

Diana Beasley
A general view of the stadium at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans to move their base to a new domed stadium in Kansas, marking the end of an era at Arrowhead Stadium. This represents a major change in the franchise's history.

Plans for the new stadium envision a sprawling $4 billion facility. Arrowhead, which first opened in 1972, is located on the Missouri side of the state line and is one of the National Football League's oldest venues. As venues get older, teams look to upgrade the experiences for fans and players alike. This ambitious project aims for high-tech amenities and a richer fan experience.

The effects of this move reach beyond Missouri's borders. Officials in Kansas have expressed strong support for the Chiefs’ transition. Governor Laura Kelly sees this as a huge economic opportunity that could boost state income. Kansas hopes for increased attendance not just from locals but from wider areas as well, promising economic growth.

Public investment is a key part of the stadium project. Early estimates indicate a large portion of the budget will come from public funds. This idea has sparked mixed reactions among community leaders. The conversation balances potential financial benefits with the obligations to build a new sports venue.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has expressed concern about the community's emotional connections to Arrowhead. Although the stadium holds deep sentimental meaning, Lucas points out that modern venues often attract bigger crowds. City planners might need to address fan feelings while pushing development.

Current land negotiations in Kansas include plans for green transit, renewable energy projects, and better connectivity. This large-scale plan aims to streamline game day arrangements for both fans and the city.

Described as a "stadium of the future," the focus of development lies in inclusivity paired with accessibility for every guest. Improved seating, enhanced crowd systems, and new hospitality suites are all part of this vision.

While Arrowhead Stadium will host the Chiefs’ last matches, the move targets completion by the start of the 2028 NFL season. Celebrations honoring Arrowhead’s storied history will align with the farewell.

Plans include entertainment options like dining and lodging. The whole project aims for completion in the early 2030s.

Fans eagerly look forward to the impact these new ventures will have on game days and the regional economy. The end result of the Chiefs’ relocation will demonstrate the area's capacity for change.

Kansas City Chiefs
Diana BeasleyWriter
