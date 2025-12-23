Brock Purdy Throws Five Touchdowns as 49ers Beat Colts and Lock in Playoff Spot

The San Francisco 49ers secured a playoff spot in a 48-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Brock Purdy stood out with five touchdown passes, completing 25 of 34 attempts for 295 yards but had one interception. This was his first game throwing five touchdowns in his career.

Purdy joined an elite group, becoming the first 49ers QB to score five or more touchdowns on Monday Night Football since Steve Young in Super Bowl XXIX. The win boosted the 49ers to an 11-4 record, making them contenders for the NFC's top seed.

Purdy excelled with deep throws, hitting 12 out of 16 passes over 10 yards, totaling 213 yards and two touchdowns. He maintained a season-high average of 9.4 yards per throw, challenging the Colts' weakened secondary.

"He was awesome, he played really well... I got on him for a couple throws he missed, but it was pretty close to a perfect game. He did a hell of a job," head coach Kyle Shanahan shared with CBS Sports. The 49ers extended their winning streak to five games and averaged 34.4 points per game during this run.

Since November 25 against the Panthers, Purdy has thrown for nine touchdowns, one interception, with an 85.7 QBR, second in the NFL. The team has avoided punting for 133 minutes and 35 seconds, something not seen since at least 1950. They have scored in 23 straight quarters, the longest streak since 1995.

Purdy's earlier Monday night performances weren't great. In five previous tries, he recorded five touchdowns and 11 interceptions, leading to a 2-3 record for San Francisco. "I'm not letting the environment or the situation of the season and the game dictate how I go out and think throughout a game... I definitely have learned from that, but there's always still room for improvement," Purdy noted.

Key plays included a 22-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson, a 2-yard pass to Christian McCaffrey, an 11-yard pass to George Kittle, a 15-yard pass to Jauan Jennings, and another 9-yard pass to McCaffrey. McCaffrey finished with 117 yards on the ground and two receiving touchdowns.

The Colts struggled with their offensive line issues, unable to stop the 49ers, who piled up 440 yards and didn't punt for the second week in a row. Dee Winters returned an interception from Philip Rivers 74 yards for a touchdown, clinching the game.

Tight end George Kittle left with an ankle injury after making seven catches for 115 yards. He downplayed concern, saying, "I don't think it's a high ankle sprain." Linebacker Tatum Bethune also injured his ankle.

San Francisco is set to face the Bears and Seahawks to finish the regular season. Wins here would secure home-field advantage in the playoffs. "We knew the only way to do that was to win tonight versus Colts. We got that done," Shanahan remarked about playoff positioning.