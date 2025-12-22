St. Francis vs Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

No. 23 Florida begins its final tune-ups before SEC action, welcoming Saint Francis to Gainesville on Wednesday. Tipoff at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center is set for 6:30 p.m. EST, with coverage on the SEC Network.

The Gators (6-4), unbeaten at home this season, are coming off an encouraging bounce-back win over George Washington, with guard Xaivian Lee dropping 24 points. Lee leads the team in assists (3.8 per game) and raised his scoring average to 11.0 points per contest, while Thomas Haugh leads scorers with 18.6 points a game. Rueben Chinyelu continues to anchor Florida's strong frontcourt, pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.

Saint Francis (2-9) and is still searching for its first road win in a schedule riddled with Power Four matchups. The Red Flash opened the season with 36- and 41-point losses to Oklahoma and TCU and most recently dropped a 95-67 decision at Temple. Guard Skylar Wicks has been the offensive focal point, averaging 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, both team highs.

Florida averages 82.0 points per game and has a significant rebounding edge, pulling down 46.4 boards per contest. Saint Francis averages 69.1 points while allowing 82.5.

Spread

St. Francis +45.5 (-110)

Florida -45.5 (-115)

Spread

St. Francis +8,000

Florida -100,000

Total

Over 154.5 (-110)

Under 154.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

St. Francis vs Florida Betting Trends

St. Francis is 2-7 against the spread, going 1-5 on the road.

Florida is 3-7 against the spread, including 0-3 at home.

St. Francis is winless on the road in six games, while Florida is 3-0 at home.

The total has gone under in seven of 10 games for Florida.

The over has hit in four of six road matchups for St. Francis.

The under has hit both times Florida has been favored by more than 30 points.

St. Francis vs Florida Injury Reports

St. Francis

None.

Florida

AJ Brown, Guard — Probable (shoulder).

St. Francis vs Florida Predictions and Picks

"This matchup is a severe stylistic and talent mismatch. Florida's size, athleticism, and depth should overwhelm Saint Francis from the opening tip. The Red Flash struggle to defend in transition and lack the shooting efficiency needed to keep pace if the game speeds up. Florida should dominate the glass, force turnovers, and build a double-digit lead early. The only real question is margin, not outcome." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

"By no means is St. Francis going to win this game, but Florida's backcourt issues make this number difficult to cover. The Gators rank 119th in points per possession on offense, are shooting just 26.8% from 3-point range (351st nationally), and are 259th in turnovers per possession. St. Francis is 151st in turnovers generated per possession on defense, which could help them hang around." — Greg Peterson, VSiN