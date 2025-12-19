Rams Seek Explanation of Questionable Play After Seahawks’ Overtime Victory

During a tense game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams questioned a call that resulted in the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win. The contested 2-point conversion was at the forefront, sparking discussion on the NFL's rules for laterals and forward passes during these plays.

With less than ten minutes remaining, Seattle was behind 30-22. A long run by Rashid Shaheed and a crucial pass to AJ Barner set up a touchdown, shifting the momentum of the game. The following 2-point conversion attempt seemed off-target with a deflected pass. However, upon review, officials concluded the ball was thrown backward, which allowed continued play. Zach Charbonnet recovered it for a touchdown, evening the score at 30-30.

No more points were scored during regular play. Seattle secured their 38-37 victory in overtime with another 2-point conversion. These plays were critical. The Rams, however, were dissatisfied as their playoff hopes were at the mercy of key officiating decisions rather than typical performance.

Due to the upheld review, the Rams faced significant potential consequences. They risked losing the NFC West title and a chance for a home playoff game. Projecting to finish at 13-4, Los Angeles aimed to remain competitive in their division, hoping for a favorable playoff rank. Losing by one point due to an unusual call raised new stakes with divisional tiebreakers potentially impacted.

Rams' coach Sean McVay sought clarity, noting the peculiar nature of the 2-point play. "I've never seen anything like that 2-point conversion... Didn't get a clear explanation of everything that went on," he remarked to Yahoo Sports.

McVay suggested the team might formally seek clarification from the league. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua appeared upset after the game, expressing the frustration felt over a missed opportunity.

Meanwhile, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III admitted, "I didn't know what was going on until I looked at the review and then Zach picked the ball up and s***, they gave us 2 points. We'll take them." This indicated that even among the Seahawks, the call caused confusion.