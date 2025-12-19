DAYTON, OHIO – DECEMBER 16: AJ Swinton #19 of the Florida State Seminoles attempts a shot while being guarded by Keonte Jones #7 of the Dayton Flyers in the first half at UD Arena on December 16, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Florida State returns home searching for answers — and a sorely needed win — against Mississippi Valley State on Friday in Tallahassee. Tipoff at the Tucker Center is set for 7 p.m., with coverage on ACC Extra.

The Seminoles (5-6) have struggled defensively during the skid, allowing at least 95 points in four of their last five games. Florida State is giving up 82.4 points per game overall and committed 30 fouls in a 97-69 loss at Dayton on Tuesday.

Robert McCray V leads Florida State in both scoring (14.4 points per game) and assists (6.8) while pacing the Seminoles in scoring in three of the last four games. Kobe Magee adds perimeter shooting, averaging 2.4 made three-pointers per game.

Mississippi Valley State (1-10) arrives amid a nine-game losing streak and remains winless on the road after taking their lumps from Power Four teams like Texas A&M and Kansas State. The Delta Devils allow 90.2 points per game, with their losses coming by an average of 29.3 points.

Michael James anchors the Delta Devils' offense, averaging 20.6 points per game and coming off a 27-point outing against Tarleton State. Daniel Mayfield (13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds) is the only other Mississippi Valley State player scoring in double figures.

Spread

Mississippi Valley State +41.5 (-104)

Florida State -41.5 (-118)

Total

Over 160.5 (-110)

Under 160.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mississippi Valley State vs Florida State Betting Trends

Mississippi Valley State is 5-5 against the spread, 3-4 on the road.

Florida State is 5-6 against the spread, including 4-2 at home.

Mississippi Valley State is winless against their spread in their last 10 December games.

Florida State is winless against the spread in their last five games.

Mississippi Valley State has lost nine straight.

The total has gone over in four of Florida State's last five matchups.

Mississippi Valley State vs Florida State Injury Reports

Mississippi Valley State

None.

Florida State

None.

Mississippi Valley State vs Florida State Predictions and Picks

"Both teams have had troubles this season, but Florida State is the far better team in this matchup. Look for the Seminoles to use their depth and talent all over the floor to dominate this game, start to finish. Take Florida State Friday night and blowout fashion to get the win and cover" — Cameron Ross, Winners and Whiners

"I'm not even kidding, anything less than a 30-point win for Florida State would be an embarrassment. Use this as a way to rebuild confidence and momentum, and maybe get out to a fast start for once? Florida State 105, Mississippi Valley State 66." — Austin Veazey, Sports Illustrated