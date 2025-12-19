Miami’s Marcus Allen Out for Season After Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis

Miami sophomore Marcus Allen is facing an unexpected challenge. Diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Allen will sit out for the rest of the season. As a key rotation player, his absence will impact the lineup that counted on his skills as a wing.

Routine medical tests disclosed Allen's condition. He has started chemotherapy, with Miami University outlining a speedy treatment plan.

Allen joined Miami after a year at Missouri in 2025. While at Missouri, he gained experience, playing 26 games and averaging 2.6 points and 2 rebounds in just over 9 minutes per game. His transfer to Miami felt like a homecoming, utilizing his experience at a higher level.

Standing at 6'7", Allen contributed 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over 19 minutes each game this season. His presence was crucial, especially in defense, as he could guard multiple positions.

Reacting to the news, Miami coach Jai Lucas stated, "Marcus is an incredible person and teammate, and we will do everything we can to support him and his amazing family during this difficult time," as quoted by ESPN. Allen’s role within the team was held in high regard, both in games and off the court.

After thriving in high school, Allen earned his spot as a four-star recruit. In 2024, he led Miami Norland High to a state championship in Florida, scoring 22.7 points and grabbing 13.2 rebounds on average, winning multiple awards.

Throughout high school, Allen played in the Allen Iverson Classic All-American game. At AZ Compass Prep, his defensive prowess and rebounding skills elevated his recruiting status. He and his team made it to the GEICO Nationals title game before he completed his prep career back at Miami Norland.

Allen's family expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support. In their message, they said, "We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during an extremely difficult time for our family. We thank God for his continued Grace, Mercy, and Favor. We wait in anticipation for the miracle healing to take place. We are standing on FAITH."

Miami's athletic department plans to support Allen as he battles lymphoma, providing assistance not only to him but also to his mom, Angie Saint Jean, while he focuses on his health in Miami.

Born on February 7, 2005, Allen embraced the opportunity to pursue basketball dreams close to his roots. Though the diagnosis pauses those plans for now, his return to family and community remains an essential part of his path forward.