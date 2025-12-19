Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 18: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 18, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Heat won 106-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat will face the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. The Heat have largely lived up to expectations by residing in the play-in range throughout the beginning of the season, a position that they currently still occupy. A recent stretch of winning basketball has vaulted the Celtics out of the play-in and into a legitimate playoff spot with a 15-11 record, tied for fourth with the Orlando Magic. Maintaining that spot will not be an easy task, but it begins with a home game against a familiar rival.

This Miami team seems to have upgraded itself from past iterations, despite sporting much of the same personnel as years past. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has his team playing hard on defense, earning the fourth-best defensive efficiency rating in the NBA, while the offense has taken a step forward with the return of guard Tyler Herro, who, paired with fellow guard Norman Powell, has led the Heat to field a solid attack. Elsewhere, forward Bam Adebayo continues to play a huge role on both ends of the floor, while center Kel'el Ware has taken a small step forward in his sophomore year to give the Heat a typically well-rounded lineup.

After Boston's nightmarish offseason, it is a bit of a surprise to see so much success early on. Head coach Joe Mazzulla has relied on the three-headed monster of guards Payton Pritchard, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White to facilitate the vast majority of the scoring, while trade acquisition Anfernee Simons has added a nice pop off the bench. Beating the Heat has been a sort of litmus test for years for Eastern Conference contenders, and doing so on Friday would provide the Celtics with a nice feather in their cap.

Spread

Heat +5.5 (+113)

Celtics -5.5 (-122)

Money line

Heat +223

Celtics -233

Totals

Over 231.5 (-104)

Under 231.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Celtics Betting Trends

The Heat are 15-12 ATS this year.

The Heat are 7-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 15-12 in Miami's games.

The Celtics are 14-12 ATS this season.

The Celtics are 7-6 ATS when playing in TD Garden.

The over is 5-4 in games in which Boston enters as a home favorite.

Heat vs Celtics Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro, G - Out.

Pelle Larsson, G - Out.

Nikola Jovic, F - Out.

Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser, F - Questionable.

Josh Minott, F - Questionable.

