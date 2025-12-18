Samson Nacua and Trey Rose Arrested for Allegedly Taking Lakers Rookie’s Car

Samson Nacua, Puka Nacua's brother, and Trey Rose, both 27, were taken into custody for allegedly taking the car of Lakers rookie Adou Thiero, according to NBC 4 Los Angeles. This situation played out in Los Angeles and quickly became widely known.

Thiero's car was at the heart of the alleged incident. With Samson's connection to Puka and Adou's link with the Lakers, the news naturally drew attention.

Trey Rose and Nacua were detained together. They became the main suspects after authorities tracked down the vehicle. At the time of their arrest, the complete list of charges wasn’t disclosed to the public.

Police went to the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood following tips. The car reappeared there. Cameras and witness statements might be vital if the matter moves forward in the courts.

What precisely happened with the vehicle is still uncertain. How Nacua and Rose obtained the car and any prior connections between the people involved are unknown for now.

Samson Nacua, who once played college football, has a record of 1,344 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns over five seasons at BYU and Utah. Despite his achievements, he hasn't yet played in an NFL regular-season game.

In 2022, Samson tried his luck with the Colts as an undrafted player but didn’t stick. Attempts with the Saints before the 2024 season also didn’t work out.

Samson's career saw him playing for teams like USFL's Maulers and UFL's Panthers. His position on the edge of the NFL required him to perform in other leagues to stay in scouts' view.

His stint with the Panthers also saw him benched after a fan-related error. Combined with his recent arrest, these issues outside the sport may influence his career trajectory.

Puka Nacua encountered different off-field challenges. His unsuccessful attempt to bring streamers Adin Ross and N3on to the Rams' venue, along with questionable remarks about NFL referees during a live stream, indicates some ongoing issues.

Adou Thiero, the supposed owner of the vehicle, showcased his skills in college basketball at Kentucky and Arkansas. Drafted by the Nets as the 36th pick, he moved to the Lakers in a trade, playing in nine games and averaging 5.8 minutes.