Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Heat will look to end a five-game losing streak as they battle the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.



The Heat are 14-12 and eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Toronto Raptors 106-96. It was close for three quarters and Toronto won the fourth quarter 32-19. The Heat lost in field goal percentage by 48.0%-42.0% and in making 3-pointers 16-9. They did well on free throws, 17-6 and rebounds were even. Both teams turned the ball over a lot and Miami scored 29 points off of turnovers. Bam Adebayo led the way on offense with 20 points and the team had six players in double figures.



The Nets are 7-18 and 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Milwaukee Bucks at home 127-82. Brooklyn had a good first quarter and added to the lead a bit in the second quarter. The Nets then really blew the game open in the second half. They won in field goal percentage from 53.0%-39.0% and went 19-8 on made three-pointers. Rebounds and made free throws were pretty close. The Bucks turned the ball over 20 times and the Nets scored 30 points off of turnovers. Egor Demin led the way on offense with 17 points and the team had nine players in double figures.

Spread

Heat -6.5 (-104)

Nets +6.5 (-104)

Money line

Heat -223

Nets +203

Total

OVER 227.5 (-108)

UNDER 227.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Nets Betting Trends

Miami is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Miami's last five games.

Miami is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

Brooklyn is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Brooklyn's last 12 games.

Brooklyn is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Heat vs Nets Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro, G - Out

Pelle Larsson, G - Out

Norman Powell, G - Day-to-day

Nikola Jovic, F - Out

Terry Rozier, G - Out

Brooklyn Nets

E.J. Liddell, F - Out

Cam Thomas, G - Out

Haywood Highsmith, F - Out

Heat vs Nets Predictions and Picks

Miami is currently fifth in points, 22nd in points allowed, and 10th in point differential. Davion Mitchell leads the team in assists. Despite recent road struggles, the Heat are decent favorites in this game. The offense is trending down and there has only been one close game in this losing streak. The handful of injuries to key offensive players continues to hurt the offense, but the defense is definitely keeping things interesting. They need to get the 3-point numbers up and continue to get to the free throw line.



Brooklyn is currently 29th in points, 14th in points allowed, and 25th in point differential. Nic Claxton leads the team in assists and field goal percentage. Lately, the Nets have been in a win-loss mode and the defense is trending up. They are showing signs of improvement and have won three of their last five games. This month, the Nets are shooting 40.0% from the 3-point line and Michael Porter Jr. is playing well in December, averaging 34 points and shooting 56.0% from the field. The Nets will try to take advantage of another banged-up team like they did with the Bucks.

Best Bet: Nets Spread