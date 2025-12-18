Miami Dolphins Bench Tua Tagovailoa for Rookie Quinn Ewers

The Miami Dolphins have decided to bench quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Rookie Quinn Ewers will be taking over as the starter for the remainder of the season. Tagovailoa will now serve as a third-string emergency backup for the upcoming games against the Bengals, Buccaneers, and Patriots.

This decision comes after the team suffered five defeats in their last six games. Turnovers have been a significant problem, putting Tagovailoa's position at risk.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel described the decision as "complicated but simple." He mentioned it provides the team with the best opportunity to win in the final weeks. McDaniel emphasized that the decision isn't about Tagovailoa's talent but rather centered on performance and addressing ongoing issues.

Tagovailoa shared his reaction to being benched. "Naturally, I’d say I’m disappointed. It’s a normal human emotion," the quarterback commented to Palm Beach Post. He promised to fully support Ewers.

From the sidelines, Tagovailoa is committed to helping in any way he can. He admitted, "Disappointed, I’m not happy about it. But, it's beyond my control," pointing to his own performance as a factor. His season stats included a 67.7% completion rate, 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

Many have been caught off guard by his decline in statistics, especially given previous seasons where he was known for his efficiency. The turnovers and a losing record fell short of earlier expectations.

Looking ahead to 2026, whether with Miami or elsewhere, Tagovailoa acknowledged his future is "not in my control." He intends to finish out the year professionally, with future discussions left to his agent and team management.

A Sports Illustrated article delves into Tagovailoa’s comments and McDaniel’s reasoning amid the Dolphins’ recent challenges. It also examines the potential impacts on the quarterback market for 2026.