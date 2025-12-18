Los Angeles Kings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Los Angeles Kings look to end a four-game losing streak as they battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.
The Kings are 14-10-9 and fourth in the Pacific Division. They just lost to the Florida Panthers on the road 3-2. Los Angeles led 1-0 after one. Florida scored twice in the second and got an early goal in the third period. The Kings scored a few minutes into the third but couldn't complete the comeback. Los Angeles outshot the Panthers 29-28 and won in faceoffs 31-27 but lost in hits 28-16. The power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. Both teams did well blocking shots.
The Lightning are 18-12-3 and third in the Atlantic Division. They just lost to the Panthers at home 5-2. Florida scored twice in the first period and built a 4-0 lead in the second period before the Bolts scored late in the second and early in the third. Tampa Bay outshot the Panthers 28-24, outhit them 33-25, and won in faceoffs 33-29. Their power play was 0-for-5, but the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. Florida did well blocking good Tampa chances and the Lightning couldn't gain momentum on a lot of Florida giveaways.
Spread
- Kings +1.5 (-163)
- Lightning -1.5 (+144)
Money line
- Kings +170
- Lightning -178
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-113)
- UNDER 5.5 (+104)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Kings vs Lightning Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Los Angeles' last five games.
- Los Angeles is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
- Los Angeles is 3-13 SU in its last 16 games against Tampa Bay.
- Tampa Bay is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games against Los Angeles.
- Tampa Bay is 9-0 SU in its last nine games when playing at home against Los Angeles.
Kings vs Lightning Injury Reports
Los Angeles Kings
- Phillip Danault, C - Out
- Darcy Kuemper, G - Injured reserve
Tampa Bay Lightning
- Brandon Hagel, LW - Day-to-day
- Ryan McDonagh, D - Injured reserve
- Emil Lilleberg, D - Injured reserve
- Erik Cernak, D - Injured reserve
- Victor Hedman, D - Injured reserve
Kings vs Lightning Predictions and Picks
Los Angeles is 28th in scoring, third in goals against, 31st on the power play, and tied for 17th on the penalty kill. Kevin Fiala leads the team in goals. During this skid, the Kings' offense is trending down and three of the four games have been one-goal losses. All four games have hit the under and Los Angeles hasn't scored more than three goals in a game in four games. These last few games have been against good, average, and bad teams, and the same low-scoring game is going on. The Kings need the depth scoring to pick up.
Tampa Bay is ninth in scoring, sixth in goals against, 23rd on the power play, and second on the penalty kill. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in assists and points. The Bolts have lost two games in a row and the offense is stuck on two goals in those defeats. Before those losses, the Lightning had some extreme blowout wins but also some no-offense games. So lately, this team has been a little inconsistent on both sides of the puck. They have also lost three games in a row at home and will look to find their game against the Kings.
Best Bet: Lightning Money line
The Kings will be playing the second night of back-to-backs and will probably still have a low-scoring and defensive effort. Tampa's offense hasn't done much the last two games and will look to match Los Angeles with good defense leading to good offense. A good start and consistent zone time throughout the game will be key.