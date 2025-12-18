Los Angeles Kings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 17: Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers high fives teammates after his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena on December 17, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Kings look to end a four-game losing streak as they battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Kings are 14-10-9 and fourth in the Pacific Division. They just lost to the Florida Panthers on the road 3-2. Los Angeles led 1-0 after one. Florida scored twice in the second and got an early goal in the third period. The Kings scored a few minutes into the third but couldn't complete the comeback. Los Angeles outshot the Panthers 29-28 and won in faceoffs 31-27 but lost in hits 28-16. The power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. Both teams did well blocking shots.

The Lightning are 18-12-3 and third in the Atlantic Division. They just lost to the Panthers at home 5-2. Florida scored twice in the first period and built a 4-0 lead in the second period before the Bolts scored late in the second and early in the third. Tampa Bay outshot the Panthers 28-24, outhit them 33-25, and won in faceoffs 33-29. Their power play was 0-for-5, but the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. Florida did well blocking good Tampa chances and the Lightning couldn't gain momentum on a lot of Florida giveaways.

Spread

Kings +1.5 (-163)

Lightning -1.5 (+144)

Money line

Kings +170

Lightning -178

Total

OVER 5.5 (-113)

UNDER 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Kings vs Lightning Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Los Angeles' last five games.

Los Angeles is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Los Angeles is 3-13 SU in its last 16 games against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games against Los Angeles.

Tampa Bay is 9-0 SU in its last nine games when playing at home against Los Angeles.

Kings vs Lightning Injury Reports

Los Angeles Kings

Phillip Danault, C - Out

Darcy Kuemper, G - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel, LW - Day-to-day

Ryan McDonagh, D - Injured reserve

Emil Lilleberg, D - Injured reserve

Erik Cernak, D - Injured reserve

Victor Hedman, D - Injured reserve

Kings vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles is 28th in scoring, third in goals against, 31st on the power play, and tied for 17th on the penalty kill. Kevin Fiala leads the team in goals. During this skid, the Kings' offense is trending down and three of the four games have been one-goal losses. All four games have hit the under and Los Angeles hasn't scored more than three goals in a game in four games. These last few games have been against good, average, and bad teams, and the same low-scoring game is going on. The Kings need the depth scoring to pick up.



Tampa Bay is ninth in scoring, sixth in goals against, 23rd on the power play, and second on the penalty kill. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in assists and points. The Bolts have lost two games in a row and the offense is stuck on two goals in those defeats. Before those losses, the Lightning had some extreme blowout wins but also some no-offense games. So lately, this team has been a little inconsistent on both sides of the puck. They have also lost three games in a row at home and will look to find their game against the Kings.

Best Bet: Lightning Money line