Florida’s Olivier Rioux Impresses with Dunk in College Basketball Debut

Olivier Rioux, towering at 7-foot-9, stunned with his first college points, a slam dunk in Florida's 102-61 victory over Saint Francis in Gainesville, Florida. The crowd went wild when CJ Ingram passed him the ball.

Fans yelled for Rioux to join the game, and he came through. Coach Todd Golden appreciated Rioux’s talent and called the dunk "pretty special" because of Rioux's amazing reach said Golden to ESPN.com.

Rioux kicked off his college career against North Florida in November, marking him as the tallest player in college basketball. He scored his first points with a free throw, shortly before grabbing his first rebound.

Florida star Xaivian Lee, who led with 18 points, expressed his excitement. "We were just going crazy," he said about the energy from the bench and fans said Lee to ESPN.com.

Alex Condon, a teammate, acknowledged the group effort. "Good pass from CJ," he said, mentioning Ingram's assist. Condon contributed 14 points, pulled down seven rebounds, and blocked three shots.

Rioux stood out even before joining Florida, towering over former NBA stars like Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol. In 2021, he earned a Guinness World Record for his height as a teenager.

Coach Golden gave Rioux an option last season: play limited minutes or take a redshirt year. Rioux chose the redshirt, honing his skills while gaining viral fame on campus.

Concerns about endurance prompt Golden to limit Rioux’s time on the court, often inserting him when the team has a strong lead. Florida's solid lineup with players like Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh supports this strategy.

Originally from Terrebonne, Quebec, Rioux began playing basketball at five. He had a growth spurt, reaching 6-foot-1 by eight. By sixth grade, he was 6-foot-11; by seventh, over 7 feet.

Rioux’s basketball experience includes playing with Real Madrid and Canada's Brookwood Elite. He attended IMG Academy before Florida, moving to the 2024 recruiting class as a three-star prospect.

During the 2024-25 redshirt year, he focused on building his strength and speed as part of the scout team. He celebrated a national championship win with Florida in 2025.

Internationally, Rioux has played for Canada in various FIBA events, winning bronze at the 2021 U16 Americas Championship and 2024 U18 AmeriCup. He shone at the 2022 U17 World Cup and 2023 U19 World Cup.