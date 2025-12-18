ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Domestic Violence Allegations Emerge Against Former Coach Sherrone Moore

Diana Beasley
Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines
Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images

Sherrone Moore, previously a coach at Michigan, is now facing claims of a pattern of domestic violence, brought to light by a university staff member. This accusation, revealed by the staff member’s lawyer, indicates an extramarital affair with Moore lasting roughly two years.

Detective Jessica Welker from Pittsfield Township Police shared details during a recent court hearing. Her statements contributed to the evidence against Moore, which was presented ahead of his arraignment last Friday.

Moore faces charges related to events on December 10. He is accused of third-degree felony home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. These charges stem from a domestic incident, as outlined by Washtenaw County prosecutors.

It's alleged that Moore entered the woman’s home without permission. During a tense moment, he reportedly threatened the woman with knives and implied self-harm. Prosecutors described the situation as "highly threatening and highly intimidating" in court.

The woman, while on a call with her lawyer, sensed Moore was nearby. The lawyer overheard her alarm and quickly put the call on speaker, prompting Moore to leave.

No assault charge has been filed against Moore despite his actions. The prosecutor’s office noted the evidence indicated Moore's goal was to scare rather than physically injure, which led to the stalking charge.

When arrested, Moore denied using any weapon against the staff member but admitted to the affair. His account contradicts police reports of the December incident.

The Athletic released a comprehensive report of accusations against Moore. This report came after Moore's firing by Michigan following an investigation into his conduct. Mike McDaniel elaborated on these allegations and Moore’s legal troubles.

