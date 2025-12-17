Terence Crawford Announces Retirement, Leaves Boxing Undefeated

Terence Crawford announced he's leaving boxing, boasting a flawless 42-0 record. At 38, he took to social media and YouTube to explain he's "stepping away from competition" with "nothing else left to prove." He chose to leave on his own terms. "This isn't goodbye," Crawford said. "It's just the end of one fight and the beginning of another," he told ESPN.

Crawford's career began in 2008, spanning over 17 years. He never lost in 257 professional rounds. A three-weight undisputed world champ, he was only the second male boxer to achieve undisputed status in three classes, the first in the four-belt era.

He started his climb with the WBO lightweight title in 2014, defeating Ricky Burns. In 2017, he unified all junior welterweight belts, outmatching Julius Indongo. In 2023, he reached undisputed status at welterweight and then moved up to super middleweight.

His last significant win came three months ago with a unanimous decision over Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. Seen by many as one of Alvarez's clearest defeats, Crawford's strategies in the later rounds earned him the super-middleweight title, according to The Fleet Mag.

Before Alvarez, Crawford outperformed Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023, achieving a ninth-round stoppage. This victory unified the welterweight division, cementing him as a leading figure among boxing greats. Fighting at 147 pounds, he defeated all contenders including Amir Khan and Shawn Porter; Porter’s corner ended the fight, marking his first stoppage loss.

Against Alvarez, Crawford used counterpunching from the back foot, performing excellently in the late rounds to show his skills worked at heavier weights. Following this triumph, he encountered a sanctioning-fee conflict and lost his WBC super-middleweight title, speaking out on previous issues with sanctioning bodies.

After battling Spence and retiring, Crawford had two other matches. He unanimously bested Israil Madrimov, earning a super-welterweight title, then became undisputed at 168 pounds within about a year.