Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 04: Aaron Ekblad #5 of the Florida Panthers skates into the zone against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena on December 04, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Kings are looking to end a three-game losing streak as they battle the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Kings are 14-9-9 and fourth in the Pacific Division. They just lost to the Dallas Stars on the road 4-1. Los Angeles scored the first goal midway through the second period but gave up the lead four minutes later. The Stars went on to score three goals in the third period, including an empty netter. The Kings outshot Dallas 28-26 and outhit them 30-19. Faceoffs were even at 34. Los Angeles was 1-for-3 on the power play and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Both teams were good on blocked shots and the Kings gave the puck away a lot.

The Panthers are 17-13-2 and fifth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road 5-2. Just a few minutes into the game, Florida scored twice, and in the second period, they scored another two goals. Tampa scored late in the second period and early in the third for some momentum, but the Panthers got another insurance goal six minutes into the final period. Florida was outshot 28-24, outhit 33-25, and lost in faceoffs 33-29. The Panthers were 1-for-4 on the power play and the penalty kill was 5-for-5 on stops. They did well with blocked shots and Sam Reinhart was the first star with two goals.

Spread

Kings +1.5 (-203)

Panthers -1.5 (+178)

Money line

Kings +133

Panthers -138

Total

OVER 5.5 (-113)

UNDER 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Kings vs Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Los Angeles' last eight games.

Los Angeles is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

Los Angeles is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games against Florida.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Florida's last 12 games.

Florida is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Florida's last five games against Los Angeles.

Kings vs Panthers Injury Reports

Los Angeles Kings

Darcy Kuemper, G - Injured reserve

Phillip Danault, C - Day-to-day

Quinton Byfield, RW - Day-to-day

Florida Panthers

Gustav Forsling, D - Day-to-day

Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Injured reserve

Kings vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles is 28th in scoring, third in goals against, tied for 30th on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. Adrian Kempe leads the team in goals, assists, and points. Their goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, was recently put on injured reserve, and during this losing streak, the scoring has been trending down. The defense is still there for the Kings and a couple of the last few games have been defensive battles. They will look to set the tone in the first period again and, hopefully, do better with power-play chances.



Florida is 12th in scoring, 19th in goals against, 19th on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. Brad Marchand leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Panthers have won two games in a row and five of their last six. They just blew out two elite teams and are back home after a 3-1 road trip. Florida is playing well on both sides of the puck and lately the victories have been one-sided ones or close matchups. They are doing well at limiting shots on net and overall strong defensive play, with goals coming in bunches.

Best Bet: Panthers Spread