FIFA Offers Record $50 Million Prize for 2026 World Cup Winner

FIFA is setting a new record with a $50 million prize for the 2026 World Cup winner. The tournament kicks off on June 11, hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. This prize is unprecedented in World Cup history.

The total prize pool amounts to $727 million. Of this, $655 million is designated for the 48 teams that qualify. It's the highest number of teams ever in a World Cup.

The prize distribution indicates that teams that do not make it past the group stage will receive $9 million. The runner-up will get $33 million. The team finishing third will receive $29 million, and the fourth-place team gets $27 million.

Additional rewards are as follows: the teams finishing from 5th to 8th each receive $19 million. Teams landing in 9th to 16th place get $15 million. Those finishing 17th to 32nd take home $11 million each. These amounts are considerably higher compared to past tournaments.

In 2022, Argentina took home $42 million after their victory against France. France earned $38 million in 2018. Payouts for winners have been increasing. Italy received $2.2 million in 1982.

Looking back, the prize pot in 1982 totaled $20 million. By 1986, it increased by 30% to $26 million, with Argentina taking $2.8 million. In 1990, the prize pool rose by 107% to $54 million, and Germany took home $3.5 million.

The trend continued. In 1994, the prize pool reached $71 million, with Brazil receiving $4 million. By 1998, the figure increased to $103 million, with France securing $6 million. The 2002 pool grew to $156.6 million, awarding Brazil $8 million.

Germany's 2006 event saw the prize fund jump 70% to $266 million, with Italy claiming $20 million. In 2010, the prize fund hit $420 million, and Spain took $30 million. By 2014, it increased to $564 million, with Germany receiving $35 million.

In 2018, the prize pool was $791 million; France earned $38 million. In 2022, the total prize money reached $1 billion, marking a 26% increase. Argentina secured $42 million, while France, the runner-up, got $30 million.