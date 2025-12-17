Dolphins Consider Changing Quarterback After Loss to Steelers

The Miami Dolphins are looking at possibly changing quarterbacks following their 28–15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Mike McDaniel said, "Everything is on the table," with more details expected on Wednesday, according to Sports Illustrated.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 22 of 28 passes for 253 yards in the game, scoring two touchdowns but also throwing a crucial interception in the fourth quarter, which added to his league-leading interception count this season.

McDaniel voiced frustration about the season's results, telling the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, "A lot has happened this season... I expected better performances."

After signing a four-year, $212 million contract extension before the 2024 season, Tagovailoa, despite a strong Pro Bowl season in 2023, has faced difficulties due to injuries in 2024 and more issues in 2025.

The loss against the Steelers underscored Miami's challenges, leaving them low in the standings. Though Tagovailoa had two touchdowns, they came too late in the game.

In 2025, through 14 games, Tagovailoa completed 260 passes out of 384 attempts. He gained 2,660 yards, with 20 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions, leading the league in interceptions.

During the Steelers match, Tagovailoa achieved a 78.6% completion rate and a 113.2 passer rating, yet interceptions and late touchdowns highlighted ongoing issues, contributing to a disappointing season.

Leading the league with 15 interceptions, passing Geno Smith's 11, games against the Browns, Chargers, and Colts raised questions about whether another quarterback should step in.

In 2024, Tagovailoa's game count dropped to 11, reaching a 72.9% completion rate, 2,867 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, a fall from his Pro Bowl level.

Recent games show Tagovailoa's inconsistent performance. Against the Browns, he threw 3 interceptions and gained 100 yards, while against the Colts, he added 2 more interceptions. In the Steelers game, another interception sparked talks of a change.

Over the 2025 season, Miami's offensive line allowed 30 sacks on Tagovailoa. His passing yards did not meet expectations, contrasting with the hopes after his significant contract renewal.