Cure Bowl: Old Dominion vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 29: Alex Golesh of the South Florida Bulls celebrates with Byrum Brown #17 after a touchdown in the second half of a game against the Rice Owls at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Two 9–3 teams. Two offenses built to score. And a Cure Bowl that challenges Old Dominion and South Florida to see who can adjust fastest without familiar faces leading the way. Kickoff at Camping World Stadium is set for 5 p.m. EST Wednesday on ESPN.

Old Dominion (9-3, 6-2 Sun Belt) closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak, finishing second in the Sun Belt East. The Monarchs' offense revolved around sophomore quarterback Colton Joseph, who accounted for more than 3,600 total yards and 34 touchdowns this season before entering the transfer portal, leaving freshman Quinn Henicle to go under center.

South Florida (9-3, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). The Bulls enjoyed explosive production behind senior quarterback Byrum Brown, who threw for 3,158 yards and rushed for another 1,008. But with former head coach Alex Goulash leaving for Auburn, South Florida decided to hold Brown out of the game and allow him to serve as a coach.

Spread

Old Dominion +2.5 (+104)

South Florida -2.5 (-122)

Money line

Old Dominion +122

South Florida -127

Total

Over 52.5 (-104)

Under 52.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Old Dominion vs South Florida Betting Trends

Old Dominion is 7-5 against the spread.

South Florida is 8-3-1 against the spread.

The total has gone under in Old Dominion's last five games.

The total has gone over in seven of South Florida's past 10 matchups.

Old Dominion has lost its past five games against American Athletic Conference opponents.

South Florida has won its last 10 matchups against teams from the Sun Belt Conference.

Old Dominion vs South Florida Injury Reports

Old Dominion

James Jenkins, OG — Questionable.

Derek Bowman, OG — Questionable.

Dennard Flowers, DL — Questionable.

Tavin Ward, S — Questionable.

Christian Neptune, WR — Questionable.

Chas Nimrod, WR — Questionable.

James Chenault, CB — Questionable.

Kory Pettigrew, WR — Questionable.

Izaiah Guy, CB — Questionable.

Greg Otten, LB — Out.

Boogsie Silvera, CB — Out.

Cartevious Norton, RB — Out.

South Florida

Maurki James, RB — Questionable.

Botros Alisandro, CB — Questionable.

Titus Myers, WR — Questionable.

Koa Naotala, LB — Questionable.

Connor Drake, OG — Questionable.

Jason Henderson, LB — Out.

Old Dominion vs South Florida Predictions and Picks

"With just one career start between these two quarterbacks and two active defenses, turnovers figure to be a big factor in this matchup. Henicle has the potential to impress for the Monarchs, but the Bulls' infrastructure beyond Brown still appears sound enough to secure a 10-win season. Between the special teams advantage and what should be a USF-friendly crowd just up the road from Tampa, the Bulls should have enough of an edge to pick up their third consecutive bowl game victory." — Kyle Wood, Athlon Sports

"In South Florida's nine wins, they held opponents to 2.94 yards per carry. In their three losses (Miami, Memphis, Navy), the Bulls allowed 5.38 yards per carry .... Old Dominion runs the ball at a high rate, and that's really what Henicle was recruited to do. There's also more stability right now within the ODU program. USF was also in the College Football Playoff mix for a decent chunk of the season. This is not the bowl game that they want to be in, while ODU hasn't won a bowl game since 2016. Pick: Old Dominion." — Adam Burke, VSiN