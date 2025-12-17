Cure Bowl: Old Dominion vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

Two 9–3 teams. Two offenses built to score. And a Cure Bowl that challenges Old Dominion and South Florida to see who can adjust fastest without familiar faces leading the way. Kickoff at Camping World Stadium is set for 5 p.m. EST Wednesday on ESPN.
Old Dominion (9-3, 6-2 Sun Belt) closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak, finishing second in the Sun Belt East. The Monarchs' offense revolved around sophomore quarterback Colton Joseph, who accounted for more than 3,600 total yards and 34 touchdowns this season before entering the transfer portal, leaving freshman Quinn Henicle to go under center.
South Florida (9-3, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). The Bulls enjoyed explosive production behind senior quarterback Byrum Brown, who threw for 3,158 yards and rushed for another 1,008. But with former head coach Alex Goulash leaving for Auburn, South Florida decided to hold Brown out of the game and allow him to serve as a coach.
Spread
- Old Dominion +2.5 (+104)
- South Florida -2.5 (-122)
Money line
- Old Dominion +122
- South Florida -127
Total
- Over 52.5 (-104)
- Under 52.5 (-117)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Old Dominion vs South Florida Betting Trends
- Old Dominion is 7-5 against the spread.
- South Florida is 8-3-1 against the spread.
- The total has gone under in Old Dominion's last five games.
- The total has gone over in seven of South Florida's past 10 matchups.
- Old Dominion has lost its past five games against American Athletic Conference opponents.
- South Florida has won its last 10 matchups against teams from the Sun Belt Conference.
Old Dominion vs South Florida Injury Reports
Old Dominion
- James Jenkins, OG — Questionable.
- Derek Bowman, OG — Questionable.
- Dennard Flowers, DL — Questionable.
- Tavin Ward, S — Questionable.
- Christian Neptune, WR — Questionable.
- Chas Nimrod, WR — Questionable.
- James Chenault, CB — Questionable.
- Kory Pettigrew, WR — Questionable.
- Izaiah Guy, CB — Questionable.
- Greg Otten, LB — Out.
- Boogsie Silvera, CB — Out.
- Cartevious Norton, RB — Out.
South Florida
- Maurki James, RB — Questionable.
- Botros Alisandro, CB — Questionable.
- Titus Myers, WR — Questionable.
- Koa Naotala, LB — Questionable.
- Connor Drake, OG — Questionable.
- Jason Henderson, LB — Out.
Old Dominion vs South Florida Predictions and Picks
"With just one career start between these two quarterbacks and two active defenses, turnovers figure to be a big factor in this matchup. Henicle has the potential to impress for the Monarchs, but the Bulls' infrastructure beyond Brown still appears sound enough to secure a 10-win season. Between the special teams advantage and what should be a USF-friendly crowd just up the road from Tampa, the Bulls should have enough of an edge to pick up their third consecutive bowl game victory." — Kyle Wood, Athlon Sports
"In South Florida's nine wins, they held opponents to 2.94 yards per carry. In their three losses (Miami, Memphis, Navy), the Bulls allowed 5.38 yards per carry .... Old Dominion runs the ball at a high rate, and that's really what Henicle was recruited to do. There's also more stability right now within the ODU program. USF was also in the College Football Playoff mix for a decent chunk of the season. This is not the bowl game that they want to be in, while ODU hasn't won a bowl game since 2016. Pick: Old Dominion." — Adam Burke, VSiN
"The Bulls entered November with legitimate College Football Playoff buzz, but that momentum has since vanished quickly .... Old Dominion, however, views this game through a completely different lens .... A win here would mark one of the most significant achievements in program history, potentially delivering their second 10-win season since transitioning to Division I and their first in nearly a decade .... With urgency on one sideline and uncertainty on the other, we'll back the team playing for meaning." — Napier Montgomery, Pickswise