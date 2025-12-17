ACC Announces New Nine-Game Conference Schedule for 2026

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) will launch an updated nine-game conference schedule in 2026, marking a transition year before full implementation in 2027. This adjustment comes because five teams need to fulfill existing commitments to nonconference games.

In 2026, 12 of the 17 ACC schools will participate in nine conference matchups. Meanwhile, Clemson, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina will play eight games. They already have games scheduled outside the ACC due to traditional rivalries and home-and-home series agreements.

Including California, Stanford, and Southern Methodist creates an odd number of teams, so starting in 2027, one school each season will play eight league games. This rotation ensures no college faces a permanent scheduling disadvantage.

The nine-game plan, approved in September, requires each team to play against at least ten opponents from the Power Four conferences. This strategy, seen in the nine-plus-one and eight-plus-two models, aims to boost the conference's standing in College Football Playoff discussions.

Schools with annual SEC matchups are concerned about fewer scheduling options. Louisville Athletic Director Josh Heird said, "We want to put together a schedule that excites our fan base and positions us to compete nationally," reported ESPN.

Clemson faces extra scheduling challenges. Starting in 2027, the Tigers will play Notre Dame each year. In years with nine ACC games, they will have at least 11 Power Four opponents, improving television and recruitment opportunities but also raising concerns about competitive strain.

For 2026 and beyond, the ACC plans to revise tiebreaker rules. These changes respond to a tie that saw 7-5 Duke win this season's championship. Future tiebreakers will emphasize head-to-head results and the comparative strength of conference opponents.

Over four years, the ACC has undergone its fourth set of scheduling changes. This reflects the impact of realignment, television demands, and playoff changes on the conference's structure.

The conference retains a contract with Notre Dame, facing them five times a year in nonconference games. This agreement helps with scheduling but complicates balancing home and away games with Power Four quotas.