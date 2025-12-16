PSG Ordered to Compensate Mbappé $70.7 Million in Wage Dispute

Paris St-Germain (PSG) has been instructed to pay their former striker Kylian Mbappé about $70.7 million, as decided by the Paris labor court. This ruling ends a lengthy argument over unpaid wages and bonuses.

The court's decision came after hearings that started in November 2025. The issue arose when Mbappé moved to Real Madrid in June 2024 for free after his contract ended.

Mbappé initially sought approximately $305–310 million from PSG, citing unpaid wages and damages. His lawyers claimed PSG broke his contract by reportedly sidelining and mistreating him during his last season.

PSG countersued, demanding about $283 million, claiming they lost out on a deal. They pointed to a failed arrangement with Al-Hilal, as well as Mbappé’s free transfer.

The court awarded Mbappé $70.7 million, which covers unpaid salary and holiday bonuses but denied his request for a bigger sum. PSG's compensation claim was completely dismissed.

The decision includes around $64.5 million in unpaid wages and $7 million in holiday bonuses. Labor laws applied to both sides, clarifying athlete rights.

While Mbappé's legal team said the ruling shows labor laws apply in high-level sports, PSG has not shared their next steps. However, they are considering appealing the decision.

The conflict began in June 2023 when Mbappé decided not to extend his contract with PSG. This led to allegations of moral harassment and exclusion from pre-season tours, which clearly strained relations.

PSG argued that training separately is common for unhappy players, backed by French unions as an example of employer power abuse in broader sports.

Mbappé claimed PSG blocked his market move, causing financial damage. The Paris court saw it differently, focusing mainly on financial responsibilities.

The decision highlights a breakdown between PSG's management and their former star, pointing to the complexities of modern athlete agreements.