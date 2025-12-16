ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Patrick Mahomes Successfully Undergoes Knee Surgery: Chiefs Face Future Challenges

Diana Beasley
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes had knee surgery on Monday night in Dallas, repairing a torn ACL and LCL. The non-contact injury took him out of the game during Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dr. Dan Cooper, the lead team doctor for the Dallas Cowboys, did the surgery. Cooper is a highly regarded orthopedic surgeon with lots of experience in NFL player surgeries. According to a league source, fixing both the ACL and LCL made Mahomes' situation more complicated.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport mentioned that while these injuries make recovery more difficult, they don't push rehab beyond nine months. So, the Kansas City Chiefs haven't said when Mahomes will return.

Mahomes will start rehab right away, the Chiefs announced. Their medical staff will work with Cooper's team to handle pain and swelling before moving on to physical activities.

The injury happened with less than two minutes left in the Chargers game, which also knocked the Chiefs out of the playoffs. Game footage showed Mahomes’ knee giving way as he tried to get away from pressure.

ACL/LCL injuries usually take about nine months to heal. This timeline might cause Mahomes to miss offseason sessions, and his start in the 2026 NFL season is still uncertain. Experts warn that coming back too soon could be risky for a mobile player like Mahomes.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is hopeful about Mahomes’ recovery. "He’ll tackle it, just like everything else," Reid said. He pointed out Mahomes' past success in bouncing back from injuries, such as the 2022 Super Bowl when he sprained his right ankle.

Tom Brady, who bounced back from a similar ACL injury, shared advice on the "Let’s Go!" podcast. Brady stressed the importance of being dedicated to rehab, calling it one of the toughest processes to go through.

