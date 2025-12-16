College Basketball Odds, Spread, and Totals in Florida: Dec. 16, 2025

Men's college basketball swings back into focus Tuesday with two key matchups involving programs from across the state. Florida State and Miami get the chance to gauge their progress against opponents that have found early-season success. FSU travels to Dayton, testing itself against a confident Atlantic 10 squad, while Miami hosts local rival FIU, looking to maintain dominance in the local rivalry.

The No. 23 Gators and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, meanwhile, continue navigating early-season schedules before diving into conference play. Florida has leaned on its experienced frontcourt and best-in-the-country offensive rebounding while it wades through a tough string of ranked opponents, as Florida Gulf Coast focuses on building chemistry with a roster full of new players.

Florida State vs Dayton

A four-game skid puts Florida State on the road against Dayton on Tuesday night, where the Flyers have already proven capable of big home wins over solid opponents. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. EST at UD Arena, with coverage on CBS Sports Network.

The Seminoles (5-5) have struggled away from Tallahassee, most recently falling 103-95 to UMass after an 82-67 loss at No. 8 Houston.

Robert McCray V leads Florida State with 14.8 points per game and averages 7.2 assists, while Lajae Jones contributes 12.5 points. Martin Somerville has been a key shooter from deep, boasting a 40.7 shooting percentage.

Dayton (8-3) comes into the matchup undefeated at home (6-0) and riding the momentum of an 84-61 win over North Florida in which De'Shayne Montgomery scored 23 points on 9-for-10 shooting.

The Flyers have scored nearly 80 points per game this season, and they boast strong perimeter production, led by Javon Bennett's 23 made 3-pointers and Montgomery's 44.9% shooting from deep. Head coach Anthony Grant's team has already collected Big East wins over Marquette and Georgetown, giving them confidence against Power Four programs like FSU.

Spread

Florida State +6.5 (-105)

Dayton -6.5 (-108)

Money line

Florida State +218

Dayton -268

Total

Over 165.5 (-108)

Under 165.5 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

FIU vs Miami

Miami welcomes FIU to the Watsco Center on Tuesday, looking to maintain dominance in one of Florida's most lopsided basketball rivalries. The 7 p.m. EST tipoff will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

The Panthers (5-3) enter riding a three-game winning streak that includes victories over Florida Gulf Coast and Jacksonville. Corey Stephenson leads FIU with 17.5 points per game and 8.0 rebounds, while Julian Mackey, Hamed Olayinka, and Zawdie Jackson provide secondary scoring. Guard Brit Harris offers bench depth, contributing 9.8 points per game.

Miami (9-2), undefeated at home, has won all seven matchups between the county rivals by an average of roughly 17 points. Malik Reneau leads the Hurricanes with 20.4 points per game, while Ernest Udeh Jr. dominates the boards and Tre Donaldson directs the offense.

Freshman Shelton Henderson exited Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe with an ankle injury and remains out. The Hurricanes also remain without reserves Dante Allen and Marcus Allen, limiting depth.

Spread

FIU +24 (-108)

Miami -24 (-105)

Money line

FIU +1436

Miami -3841

Total

Over 159.5 (-107)

Under 159.5 (-113)