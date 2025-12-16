Arch Manning to Stay with Texas Longhorns for 2026 Season

Arch Manning is set to come back for another run with the Texas Longhorns in 2026, dismissing rumors about heading to the NFL Draft early. Cooper Manning, Arch's father, messaged ESPN's Dave Wilson confirming, "Arch is playing football at Texas next year."

This announcement ends speculation about Manning going to the draft or looking into transfer options, putting to rest months of chatter about his future. Manning’s decision means he'll remain with Texas under coach Steve Sarkisian.

During his first year in 2025, Manning threw for 2,942 yards, had 24 touchdowns, and tossed seven interceptions. Only two interceptions happened after the season opener, showing improvement in his gameplay.

Additionally, Manning ran for 244 yards and recorded eight rushing touchdowns. His dual-threat ability gave Sarkisian more options for games and posed challenges for opposing defenses, especially in the red zone.

Under Sarkisian, Manning grew both physically and mentally. "Arch likely wants another year of growth and has unfinished business at Texas," Sarkisian mentioned. Manning’s choice aligns with his long-term development plan.

As a redshirt freshman, Manning watched and learned from Quinn Ewers, grasping Sarkisian’s pro-style offense. This experience likely boosted his play, which got better over the season.

Texas finished the season with a 9-3 record and will play Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31. This matchup gives Manning a chance to compete against a Big Ten opponent after his first year as the starter.

Manning’s decision draws national interest as Texas prepares to face Tennessee in the 2026 SEC opener. Scheduled for September 26 in Knoxville, the game promises to be high-profile due to its historical context, being their first meeting since the 1969 Cotton Bowl.

Returning for another year with Texas, Manning steps up as an experienced quarterback. His focus will be on improving his skills, enhancing his pocket presence, and boosting his leadership during plays.

With nearly 3,000 passing yards and over 30 total touchdowns, Manning heads into 2026 with significant achievements. His proven performance places him as a contender for potential accolades and draft interest.

The Manning family consistently advocates for a thoughtful approach to Arch's development. Peyton Manning, speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, referred to himself and Eli as "a resource," commending Arch’s patience and performance.