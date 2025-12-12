SEC’s 2026 Schedule Has Lane Kiffin Back at Ole Miss in September

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced its 2026 football schedule, revealing a nine-game league format. This change introduces 72 SEC matchups, ensuring each team faces every program at least once every two years, alternating home and away over four years.

This new schedule marks the complete integration of Oklahoma and Texas into the league, with both schools joining the nine-game model. Each school maintains three yearly rivalries, preserving classic games like the Iron Bowl and the Georgia-Florida clash while rotating major matchups.

Lane Kiffin's return to Ole Miss on September 19 grabs attention with LSU heading to Oxford for an early conference showdown. Kiffin, a former Ole Miss coach from 2020 to 2023, takes on his old team in Week 3, providing excitement for both fan bases.

A Georgia-Alabama clash is set for October 10, following their split games in 2025. This match keeps a lively rivalry between these top teams. The SEC's format ensures these programs meet at least once every two years.

Quarterback Arch Manning leads Texas against LSU on November 14 in a high-stakes match. This game serves as a thrilling homecoming for the quarterback to Louisiana and features coaches Steve Sarkisian and Kiffin on opposite sides. With playoff spots in play in this era, such games highlight the SEC’s plan to include national-level non-rivalry contests.

LSU visits Tennessee on November 21, marking Kiffin's second return to an old team during the same season. These high-profile returns add drama to the title races under the expanded schedule.

Notably, six new head coaches join the SEC in 2026: Lane Kiffin (LSU), Pete Golding (Ole Miss), Will Stein (Kentucky), Ryan Silverfield (Arkansas), Alex Golesh (Auburn), and Jon Sumrall (Florida). These new leaders generate intrigue, especially in early matchups within traditional rivalries and major games.

Kentucky's home opener against Alabama on September 12 under new head coach Will Stein highlights early-season challenges. This shows how non-divisional rotation can bring high-ranking programs to intense settings early.

In nonconference action, Alabama hosts Florida State on September 19, seeking redemption after a 2025 defeat. This, along with other Power 4 matchups, boosts the schedule's appeal and prepares teams for playoffs.

On September 19, Florida clashes with Auburn on the Plains, reviving a rivalry last seen in 2011. Texas visits Tennessee on September 26 for their first SEC meeting, offering fresh pairings within the conference.

Later, Kentucky travels to Oklahoma on October 17, marking their first showdown in 46 years. This long gap addresses past scheduling imbalances within the SEC.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma rekindle their rivalry on a date to be announced in 2026, the first since 2011, reviving previous Big 12 battles within the SEC's expanding lineup.

The SEC Championship Game on December 5 in Atlanta showcases the top two teams by league standings. Without divisions, it allows for repeat matchups from the regular season.