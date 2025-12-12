Patriots’ Tavai Mourns Loss of Unborn Daughter Ka ua with Partner Kalei Mau

Jahlani Tavai, a New England Patriots linebacker, and his partner, Kalei Mau, shared the devastating loss of their unborn daughter. They disclosed the medical emergency that led to the loss through social media.

The couple was expecting their daughter, Ka ua, in March 2026. In November, Mau developed an unusual blood infection. Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital placed her in a coma to treat it.

The infection spread and affected the placenta, so Ka ua couldn't survive. Mau remained in a coma for six days while doctors monitored both her and the baby.

Mau went into natural labor while still unconscious. Tavai was there during the delivery, experiencing both the birth and loss of their child as his partner rested.

The infection's impact on the pregnancy was severe. The medical team focused on saving Mau. Once she regained consciousness, she learned what had happened.

After Mau recovered, she was discharged and had the opportunity to hold her child, an experience she called sacred. She thanked the medical staff for saving her life.

Tavai missed a game against the Bengals on November 23. He was unable to play due to Mau's hospitalization and their child's passing. In a game against the Bengals, tight end Hunter Henry dedicated a touchdown to Tavai.

"We just wanted him to know how much we love him," Henry remarked to Pat's Pulpit. The Patriots FaceTimed Tavai to show their support.

When Tavai returned for the game against the Giants, head coach Mike Vrabel named him captain. Tavai made tackles, helping the team win 33-15.