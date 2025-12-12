Jake Paul Declines Fight with David Benavidez, Calls it a “Terrible Style Matchup”

Jake Paul has chosen not to take on David Benavidez, someone he's decided to sidestep. Benavidez is the holder of the WBC light heavyweight title.

While Paul has accepted other challenges, he's dodging Benavidez as he prepares for Anthony Joshua, a former heavyweight champion. Their showdown in Miami is scheduled for December 19.

Paul is targeting fighters like Joshua, Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, and Gervonta Davis. He's setting his sights high, challenging champions from various divisions.

Yet, Benavidez is the opponent Paul hesitates to face. He avoids directly mentioning him but admits Benavidez is a formidable opponent not appropriate for his current abilities.

Paul praises Benavidez, calling him "The Mexican Monster." This respect might explain his decision to keep his distance.

Regarding Benavidez's skills, Paul sees it as a "terrible style matchup" for his skill level. Benavidez's reputation and Paul's development as a fighter shape this viewpoint.

"That guy is different," said Paul. "His power, speed, cardio, and relentless punching. Your punches don't mean a thing to him. With massive forearms, there's no breaking his guard," Paul told ESPN.

Paul highlights Benavidez's strengths as the main reason for hesitation. Benavidez's constant pressure decreases Paul's chance of victory.

"You can punch him all you want, but it's not affecting him. Some people are just built different, and Benavidez is one of those guys," Paul continued.

Benavidez's fighting style presents a challenge Paul acknowledges. His endurance and skill make getting past him tough.

Paul's confidence against Joshua comes from his "delusional optimism." But with Benavidez, this confidence fades, making a win unlikely.

Facing Joshua, Paul seeks to showcase his confidence. However, Benavidez remains a challenge Paul isn't ready to confront.

Preparing for Joshua, Paul trains with heavyweights like Jared Anderson and Lawrence Okolie. He's focused on dealing with Joshua's strength, showing his commitment to narrowing the skill gap.

"I had to bring in giants for this physically demanding fight. Getting used to heavyweight punches while building muscle," said Paul.

A black eye from sparring with Okolie teaches Paul resilience. He shares insights from the session, "I've learned I have a chin, durability, toughness, and heart."

He adds: "I believe the sparring has been tougher than what the fight with Joshua will be." These experiences highlight his rigorous preparation for the bout.