Falcons Triumph Over Buccaneers 29-28: Cousins and Pitts Lead Remarkable Comeback

The Atlanta Falcons edged past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-28 in a wild finish on December 11, 2025. Kirk Cousins was key in the win, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns, steering clear of interceptions, making it one of his standout performances with Atlanta.

Cousins completed 34 out of 47 passes, guiding the Falcons on a crucial 15-play, 63-yard drive in the last moments. Zane Gonzalez nailed the win with a 43-yard field goal as time expired, his third successful kick of the night, after Atlanta kept a firm grip on the game in the crucial final minutes.

Kyle Pitts was outstanding with 11 catches, totaling 166 yards and three touchdowns. He matched his touchdown count from all of last season in just this game, regaining form after two rocky years. Pitts snagged 111 yards and two scores before the break, a feat last accomplished by a tight end like George Kittle in 2021.

Pitts' strong outing mirrors his rookie season in 2021 when he topped 1,000 receiving yards—a mark reached by only one other rookie tight end in history. His cooperation with Cousins seems essential to Atlanta's attack plan.

Bijan Robinson made a noticeable difference too, with 175 total yards and a touchdown from 30 touches. He showed his skill with 112 rushing yards on 24 carries and 63 receiving yards on six catches, balancing the Falcons' offense.

The Falcons faced many hurdles, with a team record of 19 penalties leading to 153 yards—exceeding Cousins' passing yards at halftime. These issues tested the team's character as they came from behind a 28-14 gap in the final period, achieving the comeback despite repeated mistakes.

The defense rose to the occasion when it mattered most after Baker Mayfield of the Buccaneers threw a critical fourth-quarter interception to Dee Alford. This mistake handed Atlanta a chance to turn the game around and erase a double-digit gap.

This win was crucial for Atlanta, sealing their second road victory of the season, impacting playoff chances significantly. The disciplined and strategic last drive ensured Tampa Bay had no opportunity to respond, effectively winding down the remaining time.

Atlanta's powerful offensive display overshadowed their penalty struggles, emphasizing their potential when executing effectively. Cousins and Pitts' connection, coupled with Robinson’s versatile play, demonstrated the team’s grit to adapt and battle till the end.