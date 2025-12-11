Steelers Add Gold to End Zones for Primetime Matchup with Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers have painted the end zones gold at Acrisure Stadium for their Week 15 primetime game against the Miami Dolphins. This change gives a full black-and-gold appearance to go with their all-black Color Rush uniforms.

This design update comes as the Steelers share their home stadium with the University of Pittsburgh and local high school championships, limiting field improvements during the college season. With Pitt's season over, they can now upgrade their field for the Monday night spotlight.

Week 15 marks the Steelers' first time wearing their Color Rush gear this season. The team sported their 1933 throwback uniforms in Week 8's primetime game against the Green Bay Packers. Delayed anticipation builds excitement for the Miami game.

The Steelers' Color Rush uniforms, introduced in 2016, feature all-black outfits with gold numbers. They are a fan favorite, often bringing back memories of exciting night games in Pittsburgh, starting with their debut on Christmas Day 2016 against Baltimore.

Under the primetime lights, the Steelers have a strong record when wearing these colors. Week 15's contest against the Dolphins is important for both teams. At 7-6, Pittsburgh tops the AFC North by one game, following a win over Baltimore and rebounding from a tough Buffalo loss.

Initially, the Dolphins struggled at 1-6. Now, after four wins, they hope to keep playoff hopes alive in this away game. Meanwhile, the Steelers see a chance to widen the gap in their division.

Emotions will be high as Minkah Fitzpatrick returns to face his former team. His trade from Pittsburgh brought new talent like Jalen Ramsey to the team, heating up the evening's rivalry.

The Steelers aim for a division clinch, emphasizing the match's importance. They expect strong home-field support driven by excitement over the uniforms and stadium update. Fans aim to provide the extra boost to drive the team to victory.