Sherrone Moore FIRED and DETAINED by Police

Michigan fired football coach Sherrone Moore Wednesday for cause. An investigation ordered by the school found he allegedly had an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member" which violated university policy. Hours after his termination, Moore was detained by police in Saline, Michigan, and then turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for an investigation into an alleged assault. As of late Wednesday night he was still in custody but charges had not been filed.

Police confirmed they responded to an "alleged assault" but did not publicly name Moore as the suspect. Their ongoing investigation continues.

SHERRONE MOORE FIRED

Sherrone Moore Fired: Moore was not fired for football reasons. He improved on last year's 7-5 regular season record by going 9-3 this year. But he did lose to Ohio State two weeks ago. He earned $6.1 million dollars this season. He had a $14 million buyout for the remaining 3 years on his original 5 year deal with the school. However, since he was fired for cause the school will owe him nothing. We have no idea how long ago Michigan ordered the investigation of Moore. Associate head coach Piff Poggi will be the interim head coach. The team is preparing to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl December 31st.

Michigan's football program may be in further jeopardy as most of the desirable coaches that were available have signed with other teams or signed extensions to remain with their current teams.