Tyler Herro's return has lined up with the Miami Heat losing five of six games, amidst changes in their offensive strategy. Before he came back, the team was 11-6, thriving with fast-paced play that led to an impressive 124.9 points per game.

While Herro missed the start of the season, Norman Powell stepped up as a key player, scoring an average of 24.9 points. The Heat shone in ball movement and spacing, which is different from Herro's on-ball style that now leads play.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned role changes for players like Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez, stressing their effectiveness before Herro's return. He noted, “Ware and Jaquez had bigger roles before Herro came back and [were] playing great. Since that has happened, in addition to league catching up, the two have lost their mojo a little bit,” said Brian Windhorst to Total Pro Sports, pointing out the shift in the team’s dynamics.

Critics argue Herro's return threw off the team's rhythm. The recent defeats highlight concerns about balancing the development of young players with winning. Miami’s sports community, including Dan LeBatard, is debating a possible trade for Herro. LeBatard remarked, "The worst possible thing has happened to Tyler Herro," linking the drop in performance and excitement to Herro’s return.

Trade rumors are circling around Herro, who might be part of a trade if Miami goes after stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat could package Herro with prospects such as Ware, reflecting the franchise's pursuit of top NBA talent.

The loss to Orlando in the NBA Cup was tough, highlighting Herro’s recent struggles. Even with 20 points, missing all three-pointers and showing defensive weakness drew criticism. Doubts focus on whether Herro’s style fits with Miami’s preferred way of playing.

The Heat's quest to build an offensive identity continues as Herro maintains his 20-point game streak. Across the league, opinions vary on whether his skills align with the team’s strengths. Herro remains central in trade discussions.