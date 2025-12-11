Florida Panthers vs Colorado Avalanche: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Florida Panthers are looking for their fourth win in a row as they battle the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. EST.

The Panthers are 15-12-2 and fifth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Utah Mammoth on the road 4-3. During the first two periods, both teams went back and forth with scoring, and the Panthers scored the game winner with less than a minute left in the game. Florida outshot Utah 36-30 and outhit them 21-19. The Panthers lost in faceoffs 30-29 and went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Florida penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. The Panthers filled up two of the three spots for three stars of the game with Anton Lundell as the first star with a goal.

The Avalanche is 21-2-7 and first in the Central Division. They just lost to the Nashville Predators on the road 4-3 in a shootout. It was a high-scoring first period and both teams scored twice. In the third period, the Avs tied the game with eight seconds left. Colorado outshot Nashville 42-31 and faceoffs were even at 32. The Avalanche lost 11-9 in hits and went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Colorado penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. Both teams gave the puck away a decent amount and the Avalanche had some good chances blocked.

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-122)

Avalanche -1.5 (+113)

Money line

Panthers +212

Avalanche -223

Total

OVER 6.5 (+104)

UNDER 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Avalanche Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Florida's last nine games.

Florida is 4-1 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in four of Florida's last six games when playing on the road against Colorado.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Colorado's last 10 games.

Colorado is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Colorado's last 12 games against Florida.

Panthers vs Avalanche Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Cole Schwindt, C - Injured reserve

Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Injured reserve

Colorado Avalanche

Scott Wedgewood, G - Day-to-day

Panthers vs Avalanche Predictions and Picks

Florida is 12th in scoring, 21st in goals against, 15th on the power play, and tied for 16th on the penalty kill. Tomas Hertl leads the team in goals. Brad Marchand leads the team in goals, assists, and points. Florida is 5-6 on the road, but has won three games in a row on the road. Lately, they have had some close wins in away games and even got the offense going a bit. This will be the second night of back-to-backs for the Panthers and their legs might be a bit tired. They are still playing with confidence and ready for the tough Avs.

Colorado is first in scoring, first in goals against, 24th on the power play, and third on the penalty kill. Horvat leads the team in goals and points. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Avalanche had just a couple of low-scoring wins in a row before losing in a shootout to the Preds. Of course, Colorado found a way to at least get a point in a game that they were eight seconds away from losing in regulation. This team is complete on both sides of the puck and can score in bunches or get a low-scoring shutout. They are back home after a 2-1-1 road trip and have a nine-game home winning streak.

Best Bet: Avalanche Spread