Buccaneers Desperate For Win vs Falcons

Buccaneers Desperate For Win! The 7-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to beat the 4-9 Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. A win keeps them in control of their playoff destiny. In fact a win would give them sole possession of first place in the NFC South. And it would give them an edge over the 7-6 Carolina Panthers in the standings. But Tampa Bay enters the game having lost four of their last five contests and needs a home victory to regain momentum. The Falcons are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. They will play spoiler. Atlanta has lost seven of their last eight games and are just 2-5 on the road this season.

The all-time series between the two rivals is tied at 32-32. The Buccaneers won the season opener in Atlanta, 23-20, back in Week 1.

One of the game's key battles will be the Buccaneers' eighth-ranked run defense. But Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is the NFL leader in scrimmage yards (1,683). Historically, Tampa Bay has done well to contain Robinson. He averages less than 4.0 yards per carry in his career against them.

On offense, the Falcons will be without star wide receiver Drake London (knee), who is out. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has a history of big games against Tampa Bay. He will go the distance the rest of the season in place of injured Michael Penix Jr.