Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to end a two-game losing streak and play a spoiler role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff chances. The battle will take place on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. EST.
The Falcons are 4-9 and third in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the Seattle Seahawks at home 37-9. It was 6-6 at the half and then Atlanta lost the second half 31-3. The Falcons were 1-for-13 on third down conversions and lost in total yards 365-274. They barely lost in time of possession, but lost the turnover battle 3-1. The Falcons' red zone offense was 0-for-4 and the red zone defense was 2-for-4 on stops. Bijan Robinson led the way on offense with 20 carries for 86 yards.
The Buccaneers are 7-6 and first in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the New Orleans Saints at home 24-20. The Bucs were up 10-7 at the half and lost a back and forth second half. Tampa struggled on third down and went 3-for-13 and 2-for-7 on fourth downs. The Buccaneers won in total yards 301-260 and in rushing yards 179-139. They had the slight edge in time of possession and turnovers were even at one apiece. The Bucs red zone offense was 1-for-2 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops.
Spread
- Falcons +4.5 (+100)
- Buccaneers -4.5 (-104)
Money line
- Falcons +212
- Buccaneers -223
Total
- OVER 44.5 (+104)
- UNDER 44.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Falcons vs Buccaneers Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in five of Atlanta's last six games.
- Atlanta is 1-7 SU in its last eight games.
- Atlanta is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against Tampa Bay.
- Tampa Bay is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.
- Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in 14 of Tampa Bay's last 19 games against Atlanta.
Falcons vs Buccaneers Injury Reports
Atlanta Falcons
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT - Injured reserve
- Chris Lindstrom, G - Questionable
- Brandon Dorlus, DT - Questionable
- KhaDarel Hodge, WR - Questionable
- David Onyemata, DT - Questionable
- A.J. Terrell Jr., CB - Questionable
- Jalon Walker, LB - Questionable
- Kyle Pitts Sr., TE - Questionable
- Drake London, WR - Questionable
- DeMarcco Hellams, S - Injured reserve
- Malik Verdon, S - Out
- Michael Penix Jr., QB - Injured reserve
- Billy Bowman Jr., S - Injured reserve
- Zach Harrison, DE - Injured reserve
- Sam Roberts, DT - Injured reserve
- DeAngelo Malone, LB - Injured reserve
- Storm Norton, OT - Injured reserve
- Clark Phillips III, CB - Injured reserve
- Bralen Trice, LB - Injured reserve
- Troy Andersen, LB - Out
- Kaleb McGary, OT - Injured reserve
- Emory Jones, QB - Injured reserve
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable
- Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve
- Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable
- Tykee Smith, S - Doubtful
- Christian Izien, S - Questionable
- SirVocea Dennis, LB - Out
- Cade Otton, TE - Doubtful
- Mike Evans, WR - Injured reserve
- Ben Bredeson, G - Injured reserve
- Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve
- Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve
- Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve
- Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve
- JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve
- David Walker, LB - Injured reserve
Falcons vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks
Atlanta is currently ranked 18th in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 20th in points against. The Falcons have lost seven of their last eight games and just had their second-lowest point total in a game this season. Also, the 37 points they gave up to the Seahawks was the most points that they have given up this year. They are inconsistent on both sides of the ball, turnovers come in bunches, and they can't finish some decent drives. Atlanta still has some of their best offensive players hurt and Robinson will have to carry the rushing game.
Tampa Bay is ranked 20th in passing yards, 20th in rushing yards, tied for 17th in points scored, and 23rd in points allowed. If the Bucs lose this game, then their playoff chances go to 53.0% and a win gives them an 80.0% chance. They have lost four of their last five games and losing to a now three-win Saints team is not going to help their confidence. In fact, they barely beat the below average Arizona Cardinals a few weeks ago. Tampa Bay needs to clean things up on both sides of the ball and the Carolina Panthers are hovering for first place in the division.
Best Bet: Buccaneers Money line
It's red alert time for Tampa. They are currently tied with Carolina for first in the division and the Bucs will be playing them two of the final three games. Tampa can't afford to lose any easy games and this is the type of game to fix things on both sides of the ball. During their long skid, the Falcons have made things interesting in a lot of the games, but the offense can't put up the big points.