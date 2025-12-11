Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to end a two-game losing streak and play a spoiler role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff chances. The battle will take place on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. EST.

The Falcons are 4-9 and third in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the Seattle Seahawks at home 37-9. It was 6-6 at the half and then Atlanta lost the second half 31-3. The Falcons were 1-for-13 on third down conversions and lost in total yards 365-274. They barely lost in time of possession, but lost the turnover battle 3-1. The Falcons' red zone offense was 0-for-4 and the red zone defense was 2-for-4 on stops. Bijan Robinson led the way on offense with 20 carries for 86 yards.

The Buccaneers are 7-6 and first in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the New Orleans Saints at home 24-20. The Bucs were up 10-7 at the half and lost a back and forth second half. Tampa struggled on third down and went 3-for-13 and 2-for-7 on fourth downs. The Buccaneers won in total yards 301-260 and in rushing yards 179-139. They had the slight edge in time of possession and turnovers were even at one apiece. The Bucs red zone offense was 1-for-2 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops.

Spread

Falcons +4.5 (+100)

Buccaneers -4.5 (-104)

Money line

Falcons +212

Buccaneers -223

Total

OVER 44.5 (+104)

UNDER 44.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Falcons vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Atlanta's last six games.

Atlanta is 1-7 SU in its last eight games.

Atlanta is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.

Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Tampa Bay's last 19 games against Atlanta.

Falcons vs Buccaneers Injury Reports

Atlanta Falcons

Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT - Injured reserve

Chris Lindstrom, G - Questionable

Brandon Dorlus, DT - Questionable

KhaDarel Hodge, WR - Questionable

David Onyemata, DT - Questionable

A.J. Terrell Jr., CB - Questionable

Jalon Walker, LB - Questionable

Kyle Pitts Sr., TE - Questionable

Drake London, WR - Questionable

DeMarcco Hellams, S - Injured reserve

Malik Verdon, S - Out

Michael Penix Jr., QB - Injured reserve

Billy Bowman Jr., S - Injured reserve

Zach Harrison, DE - Injured reserve

Sam Roberts, DT - Injured reserve

DeAngelo Malone, LB - Injured reserve

Storm Norton, OT - Injured reserve

Clark Phillips III, CB - Injured reserve

Bralen Trice, LB - Injured reserve

Troy Andersen, LB - Out

Kaleb McGary, OT - Injured reserve

Emory Jones, QB - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable

Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve

Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve

Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable

Tykee Smith, S - Doubtful

Christian Izien, S - Questionable

SirVocea Dennis, LB - Out

Cade Otton, TE - Doubtful

Mike Evans, WR - Injured reserve

Ben Bredeson, G - Injured reserve

Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve

Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve

Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve

Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve

JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve

David Walker, LB - Injured reserve

Falcons vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

Atlanta is currently ranked 18th in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 20th in points against. The Falcons have lost seven of their last eight games and just had their second-lowest point total in a game this season. Also, the 37 points they gave up to the Seahawks was the most points that they have given up this year. They are inconsistent on both sides of the ball, turnovers come in bunches, and they can't finish some decent drives. Atlanta still has some of their best offensive players hurt and Robinson will have to carry the rushing game.

Tampa Bay is ranked 20th in passing yards, 20th in rushing yards, tied for 17th in points scored, and 23rd in points allowed. If the Bucs lose this game, then their playoff chances go to 53.0% and a win gives them an 80.0% chance. They have lost four of their last five games and losing to a now three-win Saints team is not going to help their confidence. In fact, they barely beat the below average Arizona Cardinals a few weeks ago. Tampa Bay needs to clean things up on both sides of the ball and the Carolina Panthers are hovering for first place in the division.

Best Bet: Buccaneers Money line