White Sox Score First Pick in 2026 MLB Draft, Rays Get Second

The Chicago White Sox nabbed the top pick for the 2026 MLB Draft lottery. This means they have the first choice from a group known for standout college talents.

The lottery event took place at the MLB winter meetings in Orlando, Florida. This marks the fourth year of using new rules to prevent teams from tanking. All non-playoff team representatives attended.

With a 27.7% chance, the White Sox had the best odds. However, 14 other non-playoff teams also competed under MLB's weighted system.

Chicago's odds improved since the Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals, and Los Angeles Angels couldn't participate this year. New CBA rules prevent certain teams from landing back-to-back top picks in the lottery.

Hall of Famer Harold Baines, a top pick for the team in 1977, represented the Sox at the event. His presence linked the lottery to the team's tradition of grooming top players.

Baines also spoke on the draft's changes, "My own. There wasn't this hoopla then. It's exciting to be here. I'm happy for the organization. I'm still a part of it," he shared.

Chris Getz, the team's GM, stressed the occasion's importance: "It's a significant, significant event for us, and it can't be overstated how important it is. We've been hard at work at bringing talent into the organization in different ways. Obviously, the amateur draft is an avenue, and now to be able to get a chance at the top talent in the draft is really exciting," he said to ESPN.

The No. 1 pick is crucial for Chicago's rebuilding efforts, alongside trades and international signings. These efforts aim to bounce back from two consecutive 100-loss seasons.

The Tampa Bay Rays snagged the second pick. Former outfielder Brett Phillips was their representative. This early pick supports the Rays, regular contenders, as they look to beef up their farm system.

The San Francisco Giants jumped from 12th to fourth in the draft order, a major shift. The Kansas City Royals climbed to sixth, despite having lower odds.

The New York Mets fell to the 27th pick due to luxury-tax rules, showing how spending affects draft position. Big-spending teams risk worse draft slots without favorable odds.

UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky stands out among top prospects. Scouts have noted his .353 batting average, 23 home runs, and 74 RBIs.

Getz spoke about the scouting challenge ahead: "There's a couple guys that are standouts right now. You've still got to do the work. You stay at it, and you're open-minded. But now that we've received the No. 1 pick, I'm fairly confident tonight I'll be diving in a little bit more."