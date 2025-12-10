ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Time to Force Notre Dame to Play by Same Rules!

Craig Shemon
Force Notre Dame

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It's time to force Notre Dame to play by the same rules as everybody else. While the Fighting Irish are crying out loud about not making the college football playoffs it is time for the powers that run the sport to make Notre Dame join a conference and give up their independent status in the sport.

The real reason we have a complicated process to get into the college football playoff with at-large bids is not just so the little guy like James Madison or Tulane gets in. It's mostly to create a path for Notre Dame to get in. If they were in a conference and played their way into the playoffs like everybody else this entire playoff process would be a lot easier.

FORCE NOTRE DAME TO PLAY THE SAME WAY

How does college football force them in? Easy. When Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey make the next round of playoff rules for 2026 and beyond they need to declare that all teams must be in a conference to be eligible for the playoff. Also teams need to quit scheduling Notre Dame until they conform and join a conference like the ACC or Big Ten. If they have nobody to play they will have no other choice.

Regarding their TV contract with NBC; Let's face the fact that it is no longer a big deal to be on national television each week. Every team is on national television each week. NBC already has a contract with the Big Ten. Just merge the two deals if the Irish join that confernece.

It's time to force Notre Dame to play by the same rules as every other school. For more college football talk and analysis tune into Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig Shemon
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate.
