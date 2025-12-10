NFL Plans Regular Season Games in Munich, Germany in 2026 and 2028

The NFL is set to hold regular-season games in Munich in 2026 and 2028. This follows the successful events in Bavaria in 2022 and 2024.

This initiative is a collaboration between the NFL, Munich, and FC Bayern Munich. The aim is to establish Munich as a hub for American football. Munich Mayor Verena Dietl is thrilled about this development. She believes it will enhance American football and support local sports, particularly for the youth.

Games will take place at Allianz Arena, the home ground of FC Bayern Munich. The stadium can accommodate 75,000 fans and has previously been the venue for NFL games. A notable match was in 2022 when the Seattle Seahawks went head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Tampa Bay coming out on top 21-16.

In 2024, fans watched the Carolina Panthers defeat the New York Giants 20-17 in Munich. Both games were a hit and attracted excellent fan support.

Germany has become a significant location for the NFL. Besides Munich, NFL games were held in other German cities like Frankfurt in 2023 and Berlin in 2025. In Berlin, the Indianapolis Colts triumphed over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

The teams for the 2026 and 2028 Munich games haven't been chosen yet. There's excitement about which teams will participate. It could feature popular European teams or those with marketing connections in Germany.

Munich is part of the NFL's broader vision for global games. In 2026, there will be six international matchups in locations like Germany, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico. The NFL aims to make these games a highlight of the regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams are slated to travel to Australia in 2026. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars will compete in the UK. Assignments for other teams, including those for Munich, are still being finalized.

League officials state Munich's ongoing involvement demonstrates strong local backing and economic advantages. Games have sold well and generated tourist interest and media coverage.

FC Bayern Munich sees this as an opportunity to expand its global footprint. The club hopes Allianz Arena gains fame for hosting major events beyond soccer.