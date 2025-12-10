Jameis Winston Praises FSU Women’s Soccer Win Amid Football Struggles

Florida State University's women's soccer team secured its fifth national championship by beating Stanford 1-0 in the Women's College Cup final on December 9, 2025. Wrianna Hudson scored the winning goal late in the match, assisted by Taylor Suarez.

This victory marks the Seminoles' third national championship in five years. Led by Coach Brian Pensky, this title underscores their status as a dominant team in women's college soccer since their first title in 2014.

Goalkeeper Kate Ockene made nine important saves during the game. Her crucial performance preserved the clean sheet against a strong Stanford offense. Ockene's efforts were essential for the Seminoles to hold onto their lead in the final.

Former FSU quarterback Jameis Winston, known for winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the football team to a national championship in 2013, praised the women's soccer team. Winston took to social media to commend them, saying they are "our best football team over the years."

Winston's comments reflect the sentiments of many, given FSU's football program has recently faced difficulties. Since his departure in 2015, the program has struggled, dealing with staff changes and inconsistent performances. Jimbo Fisher left in 2017, and Willie Taggart was let go during his second season with a 9-12 record.

Current head coach Mike Norvell has experienced mixed results. His tenure includes 10 victories and an ACC championship in 2023, but the team has gone 7-17 over the past two seasons, ending with a 2-10 record in 2024.

Despite the football team's issues, Florida State has decided to retain Norvell for the 2026 season, considering the cost of a buyout.

Winston's 2013 FSU football team is still the most recent to win a national championship, finishing the season undefeated with a 14-0 record. Since then, the program has struggled to regain its past success.