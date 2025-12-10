Florida Panthers vs Utah Mammoth Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Florida Panthers will face the Utah Mammoth at 9 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Both teams have followed a fairly similar trajectory throughout the season, with each getting off to a hot start before suffering stretches of losing play. While the Panthers have managed to regain composure to rattle off a couple of consecutive wins, the Mammoth enter this contest having lost their last two and six of their last eight.

As their record might reflect, the Panthers have been mediocre in most statistical categories this year, leading to a 14-12-2 record. The offense has remained extremely streaky, at times looking like one of the most dangerous in the NHL, while being seemingly incapable of scoring a goal at other times. The defense resides in the middle of the pack in nearly every major defensive category, indicating that the Panthers are likely to stay in the middle of the league's standings. The Mammoth are in a similar position, so a road win could help Florida begin to separate from the pack and march towards a playoff position.

The Mammoth is one of, if not the, streakiest teams in the league. When they lose, they lose multiple games in a row, as shown in their recent strings of four losses apiece. Luckily, wins have also come in bunches for Utah, largely thanks to the play of centers Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, who have 28 and 26 points, respectively. The defense has also provided solid play, only letting up 2.90 goals per contest. If their recent history is any indication, the Mammoth are set to lose this game, but the Panthers are not a difficult team to rebound against.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+223)

Mammoth +1.5 (-257)

Money line

Panthers -104

Mammoth +100

Totals

Over 5.5 (-122)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Mammoth Betting Trends

The Panthers are 8-20 ATS, the second-worst record in the NHL.

The Panthers are 3-7 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 5-5 when Florida plays away from home.

The Mammoth are 12-19 ATS this season.

The Mammoth are 5-7 ATS in their home games.

The under is 16-15 in Utah's games.

Panthers vs Mammoth Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Cole Schwindt, C - Out.

Aleksander Barkov, C - Out.

Tomas Nosek, C - Out.

Jonah Gadjovich, LW, - Out.

Matthew Tkachuk, RW - Out.

Dmitry Kulikov, D - Out.

Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley, C - Out.

Alexander Kerfoot, LW - Out.

Olli Maatta, D - Out.

Terrell Goldsmith, D - Out.

Panthers vs Mammoth Prediction and Pick