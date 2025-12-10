Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Criticizes Notre Dame AD’s ‘Egregious’ Reaction to CFP Exclusion

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has criticized Notre Dame's Athletic Director, Pete Bevacqua, for his intense response to the team's exclusion from the College Football Playoff (CFP). This followed Notre Dame's recent playoff snub.

Bevacqua spoke out against the CFP decision, contending that Notre Dame's season performance should have secured them a spot. He felt the selection process lacked transparency.

Notre Dame wrapped up their season with a 10-2 record but didn't secure one of the top four playoff spots, resulting in disappointment among fans and officials.

During a press briefing, Yormark labeled Bevacqua's reaction as "egregious," highlighting the importance of respecting the selection committee's decisions.

"Belief in the process and the selection committee's integrity is crucial," Yormark told Sports Illustrated.

The playoff selection process considers elements like team performance, schedule strength, and critical matchups throughout the season. A panel uses these criteria to determine the rankings.

Excluding a team can cause controversy. Independent teams, like Notre Dame, claim they face unique challenges during the selection process.

Yormark emphasized the importance of maintaining confidence in the system. He advised addressing concerns through the proper channels rather than public disputes.

The CFP selection process ignites debate every season. This year, some people accused certain conferences of unfair favoritism.

Notre Dame officials have requested a review of the criteria, aiming to address what they perceive as biases.

The upcoming CFP meetings in Miami may tackle these issues, with many officials discussing potential changes.

Recent discussions have also included the impact of COVID-19 on seasons. Some teams, including Notre Dame, believe adjustments during the pandemic affected their playoff chances.

Accusations of favoritism are not new. Past seasons have seen similar claims, especially involving teams like the ACC's Miami.

Meanwhile, BYU dropped from No. 11 to No. 12 in the rankings. This change raised questions among analysts about the committee's motivations.

Outcomes from these discussions could lead to new guidelines. Any modifications would likely influence future CFP decisions and address team concerns.

Schools like Notre Dame remain focused on future playoffs. Advocates call for more transparency and fairness in the selection process.