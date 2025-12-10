ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Criticizes Notre Dame AD’s ‘Egregious’ Reaction to CFP Exclusion

Diana Beasley
Commissioner Brett Yormark of the Big 12 Conference
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has criticized Notre Dame's Athletic Director, Pete Bevacqua, for his intense response to the team's exclusion from the College Football Playoff (CFP). This followed Notre Dame's recent playoff snub.

Bevacqua spoke out against the CFP decision, contending that Notre Dame's season performance should have secured them a spot. He felt the selection process lacked transparency.

Notre Dame wrapped up their season with a 10-2 record but didn't secure one of the top four playoff spots, resulting in disappointment among fans and officials.

During a press briefing, Yormark labeled Bevacqua's reaction as "egregious," highlighting the importance of respecting the selection committee's decisions.

"Belief in the process and the selection committee's integrity is crucial," Yormark told Sports Illustrated.

The playoff selection process considers elements like team performance, schedule strength, and critical matchups throughout the season. A panel uses these criteria to determine the rankings.

Excluding a team can cause controversy. Independent teams, like Notre Dame, claim they face unique challenges during the selection process.

Yormark emphasized the importance of maintaining confidence in the system. He advised addressing concerns through the proper channels rather than public disputes.

The CFP selection process ignites debate every season. This year, some people accused certain conferences of unfair favoritism.

Notre Dame officials have requested a review of the criteria, aiming to address what they perceive as biases.

The upcoming CFP meetings in Miami may tackle these issues, with many officials discussing potential changes.

Recent discussions have also included the impact of COVID-19 on seasons. Some teams, including Notre Dame, believe adjustments during the pandemic affected their playoff chances.

Accusations of favoritism are not new. Past seasons have seen similar claims, especially involving teams like the ACC's Miami.

Meanwhile, BYU dropped from No. 11 to No. 12 in the rankings. This change raised questions among analysts about the committee's motivations.

Outcomes from these discussions could lead to new guidelines. Any modifications would likely influence future CFP decisions and address team concerns.

Schools like Notre Dame remain focused on future playoffs. Advocates call for more transparency and fairness in the selection process.

Yormark concluded by stressing the importance of respectful sports dialogue. "We must work together to improve the system while maintaining respect for all parties involved," he stated.

Big 12Notre Dame
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants
College FootballJameis Winston Praises FSU Women’s Soccer Win Amid Football StrugglesDiana Beasley
Heisman Trophy Time
College FootballIt’s Heisman Trophy Time! And the Winner is..?Craig Shemon
Force Notre Dame
ESPN SWFLTime to Force Notre Dame to Play by Same Rules!Craig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub