The Eagles Offense Stinks in MNF Loss

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 27: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on while playing the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Eagles offense stinks. That was the case in their 22-19 OT Monday Night Football loss to the Chargers. Let's start with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He is never flashy or explosive with his less than mediocre passing ability. But the one thing he normally does well is he almost never turns the ball over. His risk-averse style frustrates fans but he rarely takes the Eagles out of a game with bad plays. Until last night.

Last night was something special. In a bad way. Hurts struggled through 5 turnovers on a 4 interception night. But he became the first player since at least 1978 to turn the ball over twice on the same play. In the second quarter Hurts threw an interception to defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, who fumbled the ball back to Hurts. But Hurts lost the ball when he was hit.

THE EAGLES OFFENSE STINKS

Hurts threw another interception on the next series too. It was the first time in his career he threw interceptions on consecutive series. His 4 interception game was the first for the Eagles since Michael Vick did it in 2012. And he is the first NFL player to have 5 turnovers with zero touchdowns since Justin Fields in 2021.

The Eagles power outage has averaged just 15 points per game over the last 4 games, of which they have lost 3 in a row. And Hurts had help with the lackluster performance. A.J. Brown, who always complains about a lack of touches, had numerous drops. And while Saquon Barkley did bust off a 2024-vintage 52 yard touchdown, but he had 70 yards on the rest of the night.