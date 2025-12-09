Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning have lost four games in a row and will look to get the offense going again as they battle the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Lightning are 16-11-2 and first in the Atlantic Division. They just lost on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0. The Maple Leafs were up 1-0 after one and scored an empty netter to put it away. The Bolts outshot the Maple Leafs 29-24, but lost in hits 20-16 and in faceoffs 31-24. Tampa was 0-for-1 on the power play and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Lightning gave the puck away a decent amount and goaltender Jonas Jonahsson was the third star with 22 saves.

The Canadiens are 15-10-3 and third in the Atlantic Division. They just lost at home to the St. Louis Blues 4-3. Montreal led 2-1 after one period but then gave up three straight goals, and two of them happened early in the second period. The Canadiens outshot the Blues 26-18, but lost in hits 34-14 and 32-22 in faceoffs. Montreal was 0-for-2 on the power play and was 1-for-2 on stops on the penalty kill. The Canadiens struggled to get some good chances through to the net and Noah Dobson was the third star with one goal and one assist.

Spread

Lightning +1.5 (-257)

Canadiens -1.5 (+203)

Money line

Lightning +104

Canadiens -108

Total

OVER 6.5 (+104)

UNDER 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Canadiens Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games.

Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Tampa Bay is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games against Montreal.

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Montreal's last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Montreal's last seven games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Montreal's last 11 games at home.

Lightning vs Canadiens Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Curtis Douglas, C - Out

Dominic James, C - Out

Andrei Vasilevskiy, G - Injured reserve

Ryan McDonagh, D - Injured reserve

Erik Cernak, D - Injured reserve

Montreal Canadiens

Sam Montembeault, G - Day-to-day

Lightning vs Canadiens Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 10th in scoring, fifth in goals against, tied for 24th on the power play, and third on the penalty kill. Brandon Hagel leads the team in goals. The Bolts haven't scored a goal in two games and have scored one goal or fewer in three of their last four games. This is the first bad stretch for the Bolts since they lost the first four games of the season. They have a few key injuries, like goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, but most of the losses have been low-scoring, defensive ones. Tampa needs to get their depth play going.

Montreal is eighth in scoring, 30th in goals against, fourth on the power play, and 25th on the penalty kill. Cole Caufield leads the team in goals. The Canadiens have been in a win a few and lost a few patterns. Even their offensive and defense categories balance each other out. They are a top-10 offense, but towards the bottom on defense. Both sides of the puck have been inconsistent, with the defense trending down. The Canadiens will look for a good start again and try to avoid giving up goals in bunches.

Best Bet: Lightning Money line