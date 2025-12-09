Notre Dame AD Blames ACC for Hurting Relationship After CFP Snub

Notre Dame's athletic director, Pete Bevacqua, claims the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) caused lasting harm after Notre Dame was left out of the College Football Playoff (CFP). Bevacqua called the exclusion "really unfortunate," stating that "The reality is, the ACC attacked us.” He described the damage as lasting, though not beyond repair at this moment. Bevacqua said to ESPN.

Notre Dame remains independent in football but plays in the ACC for other sports. This unique arrangement has historically complicated their post-season place in conference games and the CFP. Bevacqua expressed respect for teams like Miami and Alabama that secured spots. Yet, he was surprised by the ACC's backing for Miami despite Notre Dame's involvement in 24 other sports with the conference and the existing scheduling agreement since 2014.

The agreement between the university and the ACC involves Notre Dame playing a set number of ACC football teams every year since 2014. Additionally, this deal elevated the brand value, expanding the ACC Network's reach and success.

Bevacqua criticized the ACC's decision-making during playoff discussions. On "The Dan Patrick Show," Bevacqua accused the ACC of "attacking" their major football partner, emphasizing the unrest among Notre Dame athletes and staff. “To see the ACC… go out of their way to single out Notre Dame, their biggest football partner, was shocking,” he remarked on the show.

The ACC's official account on X drew a comparison between Miami and Notre Dame, highlighting Miami's 27-24 victory over Notre Dame and their similar 10-2 records. The message communicated: "No hypotheticals, just facts." This stunt further frustrated Notre Dame, viewing it as a campaign against them rather than just promotion for Miami.

Tensions rose when the ACC Network repeatedly aired Miami's 27-24 victory over Notre Dame ahead of the ACC championship weekend. Duke, an ACC champion that had five losses, was overlooked in CFP conversations.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips addressed the respect and appreciation for Notre Dame. While supporting Miami, Phillips acknowledged the ACC's obligations to its 17 football members, explaining the promotion for Miami was part of their broader responsibilities.

Bevacqua reflected on the challenges with Notre Dame's ACC connection. Although not calling it irreparable, he said the damage was lasting. Notre Dame is reevaluating its partnership and thinking about future conference roles amidst national shifts.

Notre Dame declined an offer for the ACC-affiliated Pop-Tarts Bowl after being left out of the CFP, deciding to end its season instead. This decision highlighted the emotions after missing the playoffs and consideration of risks and team prep changes.

After talks with team captains and players, and considering potential NFL draft decisions by veterans, Notre Dame chose not to play in non-CFP bowl games.