Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Heat will face the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. EST on Tuesday with a chance to advance to the semifinals of the NBA Cup on the line. The Heat are 3-1 in Cup play, while the Magic have gone a perfect 4-0 to give themselves a realistic shot at capturing an extra paycheck for every player on the team. This game is also important for the Eastern Conference standings, as both teams are currently 14-10, tied for the fifth seed.

If their recent play is any indication, the Heat are unlikely to bring home any additional bacon. Four of Miami's last five games have ended in defeat, with the last three contests each resulting in a loss, including a shocking defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The good news is that star guard Tyler Herro seems to be operating at full capacity upon his return from a long layoff, already averaging 23.8 points per game. A good game from him could be enough to propel the Heat back into the win column.

The Magic have fared slightly better in their recent games, winning one in their last three, a one-point victory over the Heat. Notably, Orlando escaped with a win despite the vast majority of the team playing poorly on offense, with only forward Franz Wagner and guard Jalen Suggs scoring more than 13 points. Despite that inefficiency, the Magic eked out a win, largely thanks to a defensive effort that saw Orlando notch 15 turnovers and 19 points off those turnovers. Good defensive basketball will once again be necessary to secure a win in this game.

Spread

Heat -1.5 (+108)

Magic +1.5 (-113)

Money line

Heat -104

Magic +100

Totals

Over 234.5 (-108)

Under 234.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Magic Betting Trends

The Heat are 14-10 ATS this season.

The Heat are 6-5 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 7-4 when Miami enters the game as a favorite.

The Magic are 11-13 ATS this year.

The Magic are 5-8 ATS at home.

The under is 7-6 in Orlando's home games.

Heat vs Magic Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell, G - Probable.

Tyler Herro, G - Probable.

Dru Smith, G - Questionable.

Pelle Larsson, G - Probable.

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner, F - Out.

Heat vs Magic Prediction and Pick