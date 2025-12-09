Heisman Finalists: Mendoza, Sayin Lead Pack Before Playoff

In 2025, Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin are leading the way as Heisman Trophy finalists just ahead of the College Football Playoff. Diego Pavia and Jeremiyah Love are also in the running.

Mendoza, representing Indiana, is considered the frontrunner. He steered his team to a perfect 13-0 season and clinched the Big Ten title, their first since 1967. Throughout the season, he achieved 2,980 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and had six interceptions. A win would be the first Heisman for an Indiana player.

After transferring from Cal, Mendoza revitalized Indiana's offense. He set a record for most passing touchdowns in one season, bringing his team into the national spotlight. Indiana accomplished these feats while facing a tougher Big Ten schedule.

Sayin carried Ohio State to a 12-1 record and the Big Ten Championship game. As the nation's top passer, his completion rate reached 78%. He threw for 3,323 yards, 31 touchdowns, and six interceptions, securing Ohio State the second playoff spot.

In his debut year with Ohio State, Sayin moved from Alabama and led a much-improved offense. His efforts helped the team earn a bye in the revamped 12-team format after playoff struggles in the past.

Pavia led Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season. He racked up 3,192 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and added 826 rushing yards with nine rushing touchdowns. Although they missed the playoff, Vanderbilt will face Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

With his versatile skills, Pavia, who came from New Mexico State, transformed Vanderbilt's reputation. Still, the difficulty of their schedule and late-season losses kept them out of playoff contention.

Love, playing for Notre Dame, contributed 1,372 yards, 21 touchdowns, and an average of 6.9 yards per carry. Even without the playoff, Notre Dame opted out of another bowl game opportunity.

Notre Dame missing a conference title game didn’t detract from Love's accomplishments. His stats are impressive even as the school questions the playoff system decisions.

The 2025 Heisman announcement is on December 13 and will be broadcast on ABC. Last year's winner, Travis Hunter, not a quarterback, has reopened the door for players like Love.

In the playoff setup, Indiana and Ohio State receive byes. Ohio State will face the winner of the Texas A&M vs. Miami game, while Indiana will play the winner of the Oklahoma vs. Alabama match.